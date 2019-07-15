Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Goeasy Ltd    GSY   CA3803551074

GOEASY LTD

(GSY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/15 04:00:00 pm
54.71 CAD   +2.26%
06:09pgoeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer
GL
06/27GOEASY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09GOEASY : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, today announced the appointment of Hal Khouri as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 12, 2019.

Mr. Khouri brings over 21 years of financial services experience in consumer lending, retail banking, accounting and audit. He joins goeasy from DuoBank (formerly Walmart Bank of Canada) where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2011. During his eight-year tenure as CFO of the bank, Khouri was accountable for the overall financial governance, including treasury and capital markets, and responsible for optimizing the balance sheet to ensure adequate funding and liquidity. He was also instrumental in the sale of the bank to private equity investors and in the formation of a program agreement with Walmart Canada to provide for the continued operation of its financial services business.

Prior to joining Walmart, Mr. Khouri served as Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase Canada Bank, Vice President of Finance at MBNA Canada, and a Director of Consulting at Deloitte. Khouri holds the designation of Chartered Public Accountant and a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors in Accounting from the University of Ottawa.

“We are excited to welcome Hal as our new CFO," said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "As an accomplished executive with extensive accounting, capital markets, treasury and financial management experience, he will bring valuable expertise to the company’s funding and capital strategy in support of our ambitious growth plans.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to welcome Hal to the team,” said David Ingram, goeasy’s Executive Chairman of the Board. “Our search, which was thorough and extensive, focused on adding strong treasury and capital management capabilities to align with management’s ambition to be Canada’s top non-prime consumer lender.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

David Ingram
Executive Chairman of the Board
(905) 272-2788 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOEASY LTD
06:09pgoeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Hal Khouri as Chief Financial Officer
GL
06/27GOEASY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09GOEASY : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05/07goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter
GL
04/23GOEASY : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
03/28GOEASY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25goeasy Ltd. Announces Increase to Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
02/13goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Announces Enhan..
GL
01/30goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webca..
GL
2018GOEASY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 604 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 81,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 788 M
Chart GOEASY LTD
Duration : Period :
goeasy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOEASY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 64,0  CAD
Last Close Price 54,7  CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Mullins President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ingram Executive Chairman
David Yeilding Chief Financial Officer
Shadi Khatib Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Donald K. Johnson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOEASY LTD49.57%581
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC47.58%9 068
SLM CORP15.76%4 055
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 866
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR59.86%2 117
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About