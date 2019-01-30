Log in
GOEASY LTD (GSY)
goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast
GL
2018GOEASY LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018goeasy Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update
GL
goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A Press Release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Date:  Thursday, February 14, 2019
Time: 11:00am EST
Dial-in: US/Canada toll-free 1-866-219-5269 / International 1-703-736-7431
Passcode: 4968413 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call
Webcast: http://investors.goeasy.com/

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast.  For questions, media may contact Jason Mullins, President & CEO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until February 28, 2019 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode number 4968413.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”.  goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

goeasy_logo_RGB.png


