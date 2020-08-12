goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter
0
08/12/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
Loan Portfolio of $1.13 billion, up 18% Net Charge-Off Rate of 10%, down 350 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.89, up 50% Total Liquidity of $260 million, up 30%
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter Results
During the quarter, the Company generated record financial results, driven by strong credit performance and prudent expense controls, leading to an increase in cash flows and liquidity.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included stay at home orders, increased government subsidies and reduced living expenses for consumers, served to temporarily reduce overall demand. As such, the Company generated $171 million in total loan originations, down 38% from the $276 million in the second quarter of 2019. The lower level of originations, combined with the Company’s focus on managing its existing consumer loan book, led to a reduction in the loan portfolio of -$31.6 million during the quarter, which finished at $1.13 billion, up 18% from $960 million as of June 30, 2019. Revenue for the second quarter, which was partially impacted by lower commissions on ancillary products primarily related to higher levels of loan protection insurance claims, was $151 million, up 2% over the same period in 2019.
The Company also continued to experience strong credit and payment performance. Use of the Company’s loan protection insurance program, increased government subsidies, assistance provided by banks and other lenders such as payment deferral programs and reduced living expenses, combined with previous credit model enhancements, resulted in an improvement to credit losses. The net charge-off rate for the second quarter was a record low 10%, compared to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2019 and 13.2% in the first quarter of 2020. Although there remains uncertainty about the exact timing and pace of an economic recovery, improvements in underlying credit performance and the general macroeconomic environment, resulted in the Company holding its allowance for future credit losses broadly flat at 10.05%.
Reduced operating expenses and record low credit losses led to operating income of $54 million, up 32% from $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, while the operating margin expanded to 35.8%, up from 27.7% in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company also recorded a $4 million pre-tax increase to the carrying value of its minority equity investment in PayBright, a Canadian payments platform focused on instant point-of-sale consumer financing and buy-now-pay-later programs.
Net income in the second quarter was a record $32.5 million, up 66% from $19.6 million in 2019, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.11, up 67% from the $1.26 in the second quarter of 2019. Return on equity was a record 37%, up from 25.2% in the second quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income was a record $29.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.89, an increase of 49% and 50% respectively, while return on equity was 33.1%.
“As we continued to prioritize the safety and well-being of our team, customers, and communities throughout the pandemic, the second quarter also highlighted the unique strength and resiliency of our business model. Record low credit losses and reduced originations combined to produce excess cash flows, which lifted our total liquidity to $260 million during the quarter and enabled us to repurchase an additional $20 million of our shares at an attractive return level,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “During the quarter we also recognized a gain on our investment in PayBright, as their annualized revenues have now increased by over 85% since we arranged our equity position. Together with the strong operating results and prudent expense controls, we were pleased to produce record earnings in the quarter.”
Other Key Second Quarter Highlights
easyfinancial
Secured loan portfolio grew to $126 million, up 42%
49% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, down from 66%
42% of applications acquired online, down from 46%
Aided brand awareness of 84%, up from 83%
Average loan book per branch improved to $3.6 million, an increase of 11%
The delinquency rate on the final Saturday of the quarter was a record low 3.7%, down from 4.3%
Operating income of $60.1 million, up 28%
Operating margin of 51.9%, up from 41.4%
easyhome
Revenue of $34.9 million, up 1%
Same store revenue growth of 2.1%
Consumer lending portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $40.4 million, up 37%
Revenue from consumer lending increased to $5.1 million, up 32%
Operating income of $7.5 million, up 34%
Operating margin of 21.4%, up from 16.1%
Overall
41st consecutive quarter of same store sales growth
76th consecutive quarter of positive net income
16th consecutive year of paying dividends and 6th consecutive year of dividend increases
Total same store revenue growth of 1.1%
Record return on equity of 37% in the quarter, up from 25.2%
Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5.1%, down from 6.8%
Net external debt to net capitalization of 70% on June 30, 2020, in line with the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%
Repurchased 375,185 common shares at a weighted average price of $53.31 through the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid, bringing total share repurchases year to date to 579,335
No reduction of personnel during COVID-19
Six Months Results
For the first six months of 2020, goeasy produced revenues of $318 million, up 11% compared with $288 million in the same period of 2019. Operating income for the period was $98.2 million compared with $79.7 million in the first six months of 2019, an increase of $18.5 million or 23%. Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $54.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.51 compared with $37.8 million or $2.44 per share, increases of 44%. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income for the first six months of 2020 was $51.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.29, increases of 35%, while return on equity was 29.6%.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total assets were $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 21% from $1.12 billion as of June 30, 2019, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio.
On June 29, 2020, the Company issued a notice of its intention to redeem all 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on July 31, 2022 (the “Convertible Debentures”) that are issued and outstanding on July 31, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Convertible Debentures are redeemable at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. As of the close of business on June 28, 2020, there was $43,806,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures issued and outstanding, of which the holders of approximately $41,379,000 aggregate principal amount elected to convert their Convertible Debentures into approximately 954,302 common shares prior to the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, the Company redeemed the $2,427,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debentures that remained unconverted on that date.
Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $83.4 million during the quarter, an increase of 24% from $67.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $260 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its growth through the fourth quarter of 2022. At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5.1%, down from 6.8% in the prior year, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.6% due to the lower interest rate environment. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows.
The Company also estimates that as of June 30, 2020, if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2 billion. If during such a run-off scenario all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 18 months.
COVID-19 & Future Outlook
Due to the current uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19, the Company intends to re-publish a 3-year forecast when the economic conditions and outlook stabilize. However, the Company remains confident that it is well positioned to navigate through the current economic downturn and has begun to see conditions gradually improve. Recent trends include:
Improving Consumer Demand: The effects of the pandemic, which included stay at home orders, increased government subsidies and reduced expenses for consumers, led to temporarily reduced demand. In April, during the peak period of the economic shutdown, loan originations were $38 million, down -56% year-over-year. In May, loan origination volume improved to $51 million, down -50%, followed by $83 million in June, down only -8%. In July, demand elevated further, as loan originations climbed to approximately $97 million, down only -7% compared to the same period of the prior year, and the highest month year to date in 2020.
Declining Loan Protection Insurance Claims: The majority of easyfinancial customers have Loan Protection Insurance, offered by Assurant Inc., a global provider of risk-management solutions, which covers a borrower’s full loan payment for a period of 6 consecutive months in the event of unemployment. At the peak period in April, approximately $7.8 million of claims payments were made to easyfinancial on behalf of its customers. In May the total claims paid reduced slightly to $7.7 million, while in June they reduced further to $6.2 million. In the month of July claims paid have subsequently declined to $4.4 million and more than half of all customers who previously submitted an insurance claim have returned to making their regularly scheduled payments.
Solutions to Support Borrowers below Pre-COVID Levels: easyfinancial has a suite of loan amendment solutions that it can offer borrowers to support them through a difficult financial period. These include temporarily deferring loan payments or extending the term of a loan to reduce the regular payment obligation. In April approximately 12% of customers utilized a form of support, as compared to approximately 7%-8% in a typical month prior to the pandemic. In May the portion of borrowers utilizing a form of support reduced to below pre-COVID levels at approximately 6.3%, followed by 6% in June. In July, the portion of customers that used support continued to remain below pre-COVID levels at approximately 6.8%.
Strong Customer Payment Performance: The Company has continued to observe a strong level of true overall payment performance. In the month of April, the Company collected 93% of the customer payments it would collect under normal conditions, relative to the size of its consumer loan portfolio. In May this figure increased to 95%, rising further to 100% in June. In July, the Company collected 102% of the customer payment volume it would normally collect prior to the pandemic, highlighting the condition of the consumer to meet their debt obligations.
“We remain optimistic that the worst of the health and economic crisis is behind us and have begun to see many positive trends emerge in the business. After experiencing moderate growth in the loan portfolio in both June and July, consumer demand for credit appears to be gradually rebuilding and we expect to grow the loan portfolio by approximately 3% to 5% in the third quarter, improving further thereafter. We also continue to experience record low credit losses, with the net charge-off rate expected to finish at, or below, 10% in the third quarter,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “Thanks to the passion and commitment of our goeasy team members, we have been able to support our customers through this difficult period, while demonstrating the strength of our business model. With gradually improving operating results, stable credit performance and sufficient liquidity to fund our organic business growth for several years into the future, we are well positioned to execute on our strategy and pursue the many new growth opportunities that lie ahead.”
Dividend
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share payable on October 9, 2020 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on September 25, 2020.
For further information contact:
Jason Mullins President & Chief Executive Officer (905) 272-2788
David Ingram Executive Chairman of the Board (905) 272-2788
goeasy Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As At
As At
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash
54,765
46,341
Amounts receivable
7,286
18,482
Prepaid expenses
4,088
7,077
Consumer loans receivable, net
1,057,337
1,040,552
Investment
38,300
34,300
Lease assets
44,538
48,696
Property and equipment, net
27,868
23,007
Deferred tax assets
6,912
14,961
Derivative financial assets
23,585
-
Intangible assets, net
21,077
17,749
Right-of-use assets, net
45,153
46,147
Goodwill
21,310
21,310
TOTAL ASSETS
1,352,219
1,318,622
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Revolving credit facility
102,934
112,563
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
37,481
41,350
Income taxes payable
11,575
4,187
Dividends payable
6,282
4,448
Unearned revenue
9,131
8,082
Derivative financial liabilities
-
16,435
Lease liabilities
51,439
52,573
Accrued interest
4,188
4,358
Convertible debentures
41,020
40,656
Notes payable
734,824
701,549
TOTAL LIABILITIES
998,874
986,201
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
142,061
141,956
Contributed surplus
17,702
20,296
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,824
(915
)
Retained earnings
188,758
171,084
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
353,345
332,421
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,352,219
1,318,622
goeasy Ltd.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE
Interest income
100,866
82,560
200,966
159,290
Lease revenue
28,002
28,352
55,816
57,834
Commissions earned
19,348
33,352
54,626
63,432
Charges and fees
2,461
3,590
6,471
7,158
150,677
147,854
317,879
287,714
EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
Salaries and benefits
34,124
30,430
65,826
59,107
Stock-based compensation
1,771
2,189
3,869
4,076
Advertising and promotion
4,504
6,936
10,818
12,786
Bad debts
24,666
35,765
73,284
70,159
Occupancy
5,805
5,023
11,487
10,003
Technology costs
3,313
3,019
6,682
5,757
Other expenses
6,459
7,566
15,754
13,767
80,642
90,928
187,720
175,655
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
Depreciation of lease assets
9,065
9,378
18,089
19,028
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
3,944
3,677
7,941
7,468
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,425
1,549
3,037
3,050
Amortization of intangible assets
1,607
1,391
2,879
2,772
16,041
15,995
31,946
32,318
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
96,683
106,923
219,666
207,973
OPERATING INCOME
53,994
40,931
98,213
79,741
OTHER INCOME
Unrealized fair value gain on investment
4,000
-
4,000
-
FINANCE COSTS
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
13,405
13,244
27,081
26,142
Interest expense on lease liabilities
667
592
1,335
1,195
14,072
13,836
28,416
27,337
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
43,922
27,095
73,797
52,404
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Current
6,001
6,497
13,298
13,854
Deferred
5,379
1,030
5,978
709
11,380
7,527
19,276
14,563
NET INCOME
32,542
19,568
54,521
37,841
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
2.25
1.34
3.74
2.58
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
2.11
1.26
3.51
2.44
Segmented Reporting
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
($ in 000's except earnings per share)
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
96,846
4,020
-
100,866
Lease revenue
-
28,002
-
28,002
Commissions earned
17,346
2,002
-
19,348
Charges and fees
1,545
916
-
2,461
115,737
34,940
-
150,677
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
51,999
16,181
12,462
80,642
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets
1,770
9,441
886
12,097
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,865
1,827
252
3,944
3,635
11,268
1,138
16,041
Segment operating income (loss)
60,103
7,491
(13,600
)
53,994
Other income
Unrealized fair value gain on investment
4,000
Finance costs
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
13,405
Interest expense on lease liabilities
667
14,072
Income before income taxes
43,922
Income taxes
11,380
Net Income
32,542
Diluted earnings per share
2.11
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
($ in 000's except earnings per share)
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
79,817
2,743
-
82,560
Lease revenue
-
28,352
-
28,352
Commissions earned
31,277
2,075
-
33,352
Charges and fees
2,242
1,348
-
3,590
113,336
34,518
-
147,854
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
63,085
17,172
10,671
90,928
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets
1,777
9,829
712
12,318
Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
1,539
1,945
193
3,677
3,316
11,774
905
15,995
Segment operating income (loss)
46,935
5,572
(11,576
)
40,931
Finance costs
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
13,244
Interest expense on lease liabilities
592
13,836
Income before income taxes
27,095
Income taxes
7,527
Net Income
19,568
Diluted earnings per share
1.26
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
($ in 000's except earnings per share)
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
192,940
8,026
-
200,966
Lease revenue
-
55,816
-
55,816
Commissions earned
50,311
4,315
-
54,626
Charges and fees
4,274
2,197
-
6,471
247,525
70,354
-
317,879
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
128,755
33,220
25,745
187,720
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets
3,470
18,852
1,683
24,005
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
3,714
3,771
456
7,941
7,184
22,623
2,139
31,946
Segment operating income (loss)
111,586
14,511
(27,884
)
98,213
Other income
Unrealized fair value gain on investment
4,000
Finance costs
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
27,081
Interest expense on lease liabilities
1,335
28,416
Income before income taxes
73,797
Income taxes
19,276
Net Income
54,521
Diluted earnings per share
3.51
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
($ in 000's except earnings per share)
easyfinancial
easyhome
Corporate
Total
Revenue
Interest income
154,234
5,056
-
159,290
Lease revenue
-
57,834
-
57,834
Commissions earned
59,323
4,109
-
63,432
Charges and fees
4,390
2,768
-
7,158
217,947
69,767
-
287,714
Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
123,011
33,090
19,554
175,655
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets
3,595
19,930
1,325
24,850
Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
3,056
4,027
385
7,468
6,651
23,957
1,710
32,318
Segment operating income (loss)
88,285
12,720
(21,264
)
79,741
Finance costs
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
26,142
Interest expense on lease liabilities
1,195
27,337
Income before income taxes
52,404
Income taxes
14,563
Net Income
37,841
Diluted earnings per share
2.44
Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Variance
Variance
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
$ / bps
% change
Summary Financial Results
Revenue
150,677
147,854
2,823
1.9
%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
80,642
90,928
(10,286
)
(11.3
%)
EBITDA
64,970
47,548
17,422
36.6
%
EBITDA margin
43.1
%
32.2
%
1,090 bps
33.9
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
16,041
15,995
46
0.3
%
Operating income
53,994
40,931
13,063
31.9
%
Operating margin
35.8
%
27.7
%
810 bps
29.2
%
Other income1
4,000
-
4,000
100.0
%
Finance costs
14,072
13,836
236
1.7
%
Effective income tax rate
25.9
%
27.8
%
(190 bps
)
(6.8
%)
Net income
32,542
19,568
12,974
66.3
%
Diluted earnings per share
2.11
1.26
0.85
67.5
%
Return on equity
37.0
%
25.2
%
1,180 bps
46.8
%
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1
Adjusted EBITDA
60,970
47,548
13,422
28.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.5
%
32.2
%
830 bps
25.8
%
Adjusted net income
29,072
19,568
9,504
48.6
%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.89
1.26
0.63
50.0
%
Adjusted return on equity
33.1
%
25.2
%
790 bps
31.3
%
Key Performance Indicators
Same store revenue growth (overall)
1.1
%
19.9
%
(1,880 bps
)
(94.5
%)
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)
2.1
%
3.8
%
(170 bps
)
(44.7
%)
Segment Financials
easyfinancial revenue
115,737
113,336
2,401
2.1
%
easyfinancial operating margin
51.9
%
41.4
%
1,050 bps
25.4
%
easyhome revenue
34,940
34,518
422
1.2
%
easyhome operating margin
21.4
%
16.1
%
530 bps
32.9
%
Portfolio Indicators
Gross consumer loans receivable
1,134,482
959,708
174,774
18.2
%
Growth in consumer loans receivable
(31,573
)
80,338
(111,911
)
(139.3
%)
Gross loan originations
170,842
276,355
(105,513
)
(38.2
%)
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)
42.6
%
50.4
%
(780 bps
)
(15.5
%)
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
10.0
%
13.5
%
(350 bps
)
(25.9
%)
Potential monthly lease revenue
8,204
8,365
(161
)
(1.9
%)
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)
Six Months Ended
Variance
Variance
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
$ / bps
% change
Summary Financial Results
Revenue
317,879
287,714
30,165
10.5
%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
187,720
175,655
12,065
6.9
%
EBITDA
116,070
93,031
23,039
24.8
%
EBITDA margin
36.5
%
32.3
%
420 bps
13.0
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
31,946
32,318
(372
)
(1.2
%)
Operating income
98,213
79,741
18,472
23.2
%
Operating margin
30.9
%
27.7
%
320 bps
11.6
%
Other income1
4,000
-
4,000
100.0
%
Finance costs
28,416
27,337
1,079
3.9
%
Effective income tax rate
26.1
%
27.8
%
(170 bps
)
(6.1
%)
Net income
54,521
37,841
16,680
44.1
%
Diluted earnings per share
3.51
2.44
1.07
43.9
%
Return on equity
31.6
%
24.7
%
690 bps
27.9
%
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1
Adjusted EBITDA
112,070
93,031
19,039
20.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.3
%
32.3
%
300 bps
9.3
%
Adjusted net income
51,051
37,841
13,210
34.9
%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
3.29
2.44
0.85
34.8
%
Adjusted return on equity
29.6
%
24.7
%
490 bps
19.8
%
Key Performance Indicators
Same store revenue growth (overall)
10.0
%
20.3
%
(1,030 bps
)
(50.7
%)
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)
3.3
%
4.2
%
(90 bps
)
(21.4
%)
Segment Financials
easyfinancial revenue
247,525
217,947
29,578
13.6
%
easyfinancial operating margin
45.1
%
40.5
%
460 bps
11.4
%
easyhome revenue
70,354
69,767
587
0.8
%
easyhome operating margin
20.6
%
18.2
%
240 bps
13.2
%
Portfolio Indicators
Gross consumer loans receivable
1,134,482
959,708
174,774
18.2
%
Growth in consumer loans receivable
23,849
125,929
(102,080
)
(81.1
%)
Gross loan originations
412,445
495,793
(83,348
)
(16.8
%)
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)
45.2
%
50.2
%
(500 bps
)
(10.0
%)
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable
11.6
%
13.4
%
(180 bps
)
(13.4
%)
Potential monthly lease revenue
8,204
8,365
(161
)
(1.9
%)
1During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain before-tax of $4.0 million on its investment in PayBright.