Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Gofore Oyj    GOFORE   FI4000283130

GOFORE OYJ

(GOFORE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gofore Plc: Gofore becomes a development partner for people-oriented Turku

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 MARCH 2019 AT 15.30

Gofore becomes a development partner for people-oriented Turku

The City of Turku chose Gofore, a digitalisation specialist, as a partner to support the development of city operations and digitalisation. The City of Turku put out a tender for a framework agreement to develop its operations and selected Gofore for eight areas of the framework agreement:

- Data analytics experts
- Expertise in the definition and implementation of technology architecture
- Project management and project management training and consulting expertise
- Junior IT Project Manager Service Expertise
- Senior IT Project Manager Expertise
- Business intelligence, data warehousing (including data modeling) and BI solutions expertise
- Architecture definition expertise
- Development of microservices and DevOps methods.

The City of Turku and Gofore have been working together in several past projects, for example in the development of the city's operations and overall architecture and operating model work. New project areas will also enable collaboration in the evolving field of data analytics, as well as in various software and architecture development projects.

Kari Karru, Gofore Account Owner for the City of Turku, is delighted with the result of the tender: "Gofore has long and extensive experience in the public and private sectors, and a highly motivated workforce who work in different roles to achieve a common goal. With this purchasing decision we can offer our Turku-based experts new and interesting job opportunities working alongside our team of existing Gofore experts who are also now available for the City of Turku. We look forward to a continued cooperation with the City of Turku."

Eero Rostiala, who leads Gofore's office in Turku, considers cooperation with the City of Turku to be of great importance: "Turku is a responsible and people-oriented pioneer city that develops its operations in modern ways in accordance with sustainable values. By helping such customers Gofore can also make a positive impact in our society, which in turn is very important for our employees and emphasizes our corporate citizenship."

Gofore's Turku office was opened in August 2018. There are already over a dozen Goforean experts working in Turku.

For further information:
Kari Karru, Account Owner
tel. +358 40 8380280
kari.karru@gofore.com

Eero Rostiala, Turku Site Lead
tel. +358 50 3122 580
eero.rostiala@gofore.com

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of some 500 people across Finland, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2018, our net sales amounted to EUR 50.6 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the First North Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com. 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gofore Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOFORE OYJ
08:31aGOFORE PLC : Gofore becomes a development partner for people-oriented Turku
GL
02/19GOFORE PLC : Gofore Plc's Financial Statements Release 1 January-31 December, 20..
AQ
02/14GOFORE PLC : Gofore and Silver Planet join forces
AQ
02/13GOFORE PLC : Gofore Plc resolved to launch a new plan period in the employee sha..
AQ
02/04GOFORE PLC : Publication of Gofore's 2018 financial statements release and live ..
GL
01/10GOFORE PLC : Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 December-31 December 2018: Net sales..
AQ
2018GOFORE PLC : Strategy clarified and changes in the Management Team
AQ
2018GOFORE PLC : Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 November-30 November 2018: Company c..
AQ
2018GOFORE PLC : Gofore internationalisation continues - opens an office in Tallinn
AQ
2018GOFORE PLC : Gofore Plc's financial review schedule and the annual general meeti..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 72,5 M
EBIT 2019 8,00 M
Net income 2019 6,50 M
Finance 2019 21,0 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,67
P/E ratio 2020 14,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 99,7 M
Chart GOFORE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Gofore Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,40 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timur Kärki Chief Executive Officer
Ali U. Saadetdin Chairman
Topi Koskinen Chief Operating Officer
Petteri Venola Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne-Mari Silvast Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOFORE OYJ0.00%115
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%123 278
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.41%104 845
ACCENTURE16.45%102 871
VMWARE, INC.29.95%70 423
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.37%66 664
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.