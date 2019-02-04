Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2018 financial statements release and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2019 AT 10:00



Publication of Gofore's 2018 financial statements release and live webcast

Gofore Plc will publish its 2018 financial statements release on Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 approximately at 09:00 Finnish time (CET + 1).

A real-time webcast is held on the same day 19 February, 2019 at 13:00 Finnish time. CEO Timur Kärki and CFO Petteri Venola will present the results.

The webcast can be followed at: https://www.inderes.fi/fi/videot/gofore-q42018-tilinpaatostiedote-1922019-kello-1300-alkaen

The results presentations and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on www.gofore.com/investors.

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

