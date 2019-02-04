Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2018 financial statements release and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2019 AT 10:00
Publication of Gofore's 2018 financial statements release and live webcast
Gofore Plc will publish its 2018 financial statements release on Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 approximately at 09:00 Finnish time (CET + 1).
A real-time webcast is held on the same day 19 February, 2019 at 13:00 Finnish time. CEO Timur Kärki and CFO Petteri Venola will present the results.
The webcast can be followed at: https://www.inderes.fi/fi/videot/gofore-q42018-tilinpaatostiedote-1922019-kello-1300-alkaen
The results presentations and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on www.gofore.com/investors.
Further enquiries: Gofore Plc is a Finnish digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. We're made up of some 500 people across Finland, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 50,6 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the First North Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.
Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com
