GOGO INC (GOGO)
GOGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. - GOGO

08/27/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gogo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOGO). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Gogo investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-gogo-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

On May 4, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing quarterly earnings results including that it would be unable to meet EBITDA profit guidance of $75M-$100M, was withdrawing “its previously provided 2018 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well as Free Cash Flow guidance.” Then, on May 7, 2018, post-market, Moody’s announced a downgrade of the Company’s credit rating. On this news, the price of Gogo’s shares plummeted.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 892 M
EBIT 2018 -57,8 M
Net income 2018 -168 M
Debt 2018 827 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart GOGO INC
Duration : Period :
Gogo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOGO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oakleigh B. Thorne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald T. LeMay Executive Chairman
Barry L. Rowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lloyd Crandall Independent Director
Charles C. Townsend Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOGO INC-60.82%384
AT&T-16.44%235 942
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.01%192 436
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.54%98 125
NTT DOCOMO INC5.59%96 635
KDDI CORP5.51%68 058
