GOGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. - GOGO

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until August 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gogo Inc.
(NasdaqGS: GOGO). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the
Company’s securities between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018. This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of Illinois.
About the Lawsuit
On May 4, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing quarterly earnings
results including that it would be unable to meet EBITDA profit guidance
of $75M-$100M, was withdrawing “its previously provided 2018 guidance
for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment
inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well
as Free Cash Flow guidance.” Then, on May 7, 2018, post-market, Moody’s
announced a downgrade of the Company’s credit rating. On this news, the
price of Gogo’s shares plummeted.
