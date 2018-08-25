GOGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. - GOGO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until August 27, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Gogo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOGO). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between February 27, 2017 and May
7, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Northern District of Illinois.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Gogo and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gogo/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by August 27, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On May 4, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing quarterly earnings
results including that it would be unable to meet EBITDA profit guidance
of $75M-$100M, was withdrawing “its previously provided 2018 guidance
for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment
inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well
as Free Cash Flow guidance.” Then, on May 7, 2018, post-market, Moody’s
announced a downgrade of the Company’s credit rating. On this news, the
price of Gogo’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005442/en/