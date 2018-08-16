Log in
GOGO INC (GOGO)
  Report  
Gogo Inc : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Gogo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/16/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gogo Inc. ("Gogo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOGO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/503921/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gogo announced its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opened on May 4, 2018. The Company disclosed that it was "withdrawing its previously provided 2018 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well as Free Cash Flow guidance." Based on this announcement, shares of Gogo fell 18%, or $1.73 per share, over the next two trading sessions. Moody's downgraded Gogo's rating on May 7, resulting in a 35% share price drop on May 8, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
