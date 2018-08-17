Gogo : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 27th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August
27, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Gogo Inc. (“Gogo” or
the “Company) (NASDAQ: GOGO)
securities between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Gogo investors have until August 27, 2018 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
On May 4, 2018, Gogo announced its first quarter 2018 financial results,
stating that it was “withdrawing its previously provided 2018 guidance
for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment
inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well
as Free Cash Flow guidance.” On this news, shares of Gogo fell $1.73, or
18%, to close at $7.86 per share on May 7, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
Then, on May 7, 2018, Moody’s reduced Gogo’s credit ratings. On this
news, shares of Gogo fell $2.80, or more than 35% to close at $5.06 per
share on May 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public
was led to believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation
and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to
deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as
manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be
able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result,
the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading
at all relevant times.
