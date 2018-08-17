Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gogo : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 27th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

08/17/2018 | 12:34am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 27, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Gogo Inc. (“Gogo” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: GOGO) securities between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Gogo investors have until August 27, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Gogo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 4, 2018, Gogo announced its first quarter 2018 financial results, stating that it was “withdrawing its previously provided 2018 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well as Free Cash Flow guidance.” On this news, shares of Gogo fell $1.73, or 18%, to close at $7.86 per share on May 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 7, 2018, Moody’s reduced Gogo’s credit ratings. On this news, shares of Gogo fell $2.80, or more than 35% to close at $5.06 per share on May 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Gogo during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 27, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
