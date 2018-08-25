Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gogo Inc    GOGO

GOGO INC (GOGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm : Announces First Filed Securities Class Action on Behalf of Gogo Inc. Investors; Important August 27 Deadline – GOGO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) from February 27, 2017 through May 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gogo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Gogo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1368.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1368.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOGO INC
03:01pROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces First Filed Securities Class Action on Behalf of Gogo..
BU
04:51aGOGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana At..
BU
08/24GOGO INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against G..
AC
08/23DEADLINE MONDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Again..
BU
08/23GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
08/22SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of August 27 Lead Plaintiff..
PR
08/22AUGUST 27TH DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of th..
BU
08/21GOGO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogo..
AC
08/20GOGO INC : Gogo Inc. - Pawar Law Announces Important August 27, 2018 Lead Plaint..
AC
08/20GOGO INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investi..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20WEEK 34 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
08/08Gogo (GOGO) CEO Oakleigh Thorne on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/08/2018) 
08/08Gogo +10.4% on Q2 beats with net loss improvement 
08/08Gogo beats by $0.28, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 892 M
EBIT 2018 -57,8 M
Net income 2018 -168 M
Debt 2018 827 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart GOGO INC
Duration : Period :
Gogo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOGO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oakleigh B. Thorne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald T. LeMay Executive Chairman
Barry L. Rowan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lloyd Crandall Independent Director
Charles C. Townsend Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOGO INC-60.99%384
AT&T-16.44%235 942
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.01%190 285
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.54%97 299
NTT DOCOMO INC5.59%95 821
KDDI CORP5.53%67 485
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.