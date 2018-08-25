Rosen Law Firm : Announces First Filed Securities Class Action on Behalf of Gogo Inc. Investors; Important August 27 Deadline – GOGO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the
securities of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) from February 27, 2017 through May
7, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Gogo investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN
INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT
DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR
CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led
to believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and
remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids
from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and
software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its
previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the Company’s
financial statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
