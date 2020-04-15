GoGold Resources : Intersects 11.6m of 610 g/t Silver Equivalent Near Surface and 4.2m of 880 g/t Silver Equivalent at San Juan

{rsfiles path='press_releases/2020/GG-PR_2020-04-15.pdf' template='viewonly'}

Apr 15, 2020

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ('GoGold', 'the Company') is pleased to release the assay results from 10 diamond drill holes that continue to increase the potential size of the Los Ricos South Project in the Company's Los Ricos district, including four at San Juan and six in the Main area.

Hole LRGG-20-129 was drilled on section 650N in the Main area of the project and intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein near surface from 15.0 to 51.0m. The 33.0m intersection, excluding 3.0m of historically mined voids, averaged 283 g/t silver equivalent, made up of 193 g/t silver and 1.20 g/t gold, and included 11.6m of 610 g/t silver equivalent, or 8.13 g/t gold equivalent.

'The strong results in the San Juan area of the Los Ricos South Project are promising as we believe they will increase the number of silver equivalent ounces in our future resource. Hole 129 represents a wide zone of very high-grade mineralization very close to surface. These are the results we like to see when working towards an external 43-101 compliant resource model,' said Brad Langille, President and CEO.

Hole LRGG-20-127 was drilled on section 700N in the San Juan area and intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein from 228.5m to 239.0m, for 10.6m of 371 g/t silver equivalent, or 4.94 g/t gold equivalent, made up of 264 g/t silver and 1.42 g/t gold. Included in the intersection was 4.2m of 880 g/t silver equivalent, or 11.74 g/t gold equivalent.

Hole LRGG-20-121 was drilled on section 700N in the San Juan area of the project and intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein from 152.6 to 186.0m. The 33.5m intersection averaged 76 g/t silver equivalent, made up of 53 g/t silver and 0.32 g/t gold, and included 4.9m of 330 g/t silver equivalent, or 4.40 g/t gold equivalent.

Detailed intersections are listed in Table 1, and the hole locations are shown in Table 2.

A longitudinal section summary of all the holes drilled at Los Ricos to date is available at https://gogoldresources.com/component/rsfiles/preview?path=diagrams/LosRicos_LongSec_20200415.pdf

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area Section From

(m) To

(m) Length1

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq2

(g/t) AgEq2

(g/t) LRGG-20-120 Main 475N 10.5 15.0 4.5 0.11 37.6 0.61 46.0 LRGG-20-121 San Juan 700N 152.6 186.0 33.5 0.32 52.5 1.02 76.2 including 158.1 163.0 4.9 1.58 211.2 4.40 329.9 LRGG-20-122 Main 550N 37.4 51.0 13.6 0.25 74.0 1.24 92.8 including 41.2 47.9 6.7 0.41 114.7 1.94 145.5 LRGG-20-123 San Juan3 725N 39.0 65.4 22.1 0.31 41.8 0.87 65.0 including 41.5 45.0 3.5 0.67 71.4 1.62 121.7 LRGG-20-124 Main 625N 260.4 266.0 5.6 1.41 181.4 3.83 287.1 LRGG-20-125 Main 625N 12.0 39.6 27.6 0.31 63.0 1.15 86.0 including 27.0 32.2 5.2 0.84 125.4 2.51 188.2 LRGG-20-126 San Juan 725N 73.0 98.7 25.7 0.48 56.5 1.23 92.2 including 74.6 80.8 6.2 0.98 97.0 2.27 170.5 LRGG-20-127 San Juan 700N 228.5 239.0 10.6 1.42 264.0 4.94 370.6 including 229.5 233.6 4.2 3.54 614.9 11.74 880.2 LRGG-20-128 Main 625N 68.0 99.8 31.8 0.11 36.0 0.59 44.6 LRGG-20-129 Main4 650N 15.0 51.0 33.0 1.20 193.4 3.78 283.3 including 33.0 44.6 11.6 2.76 402.7 8.13 609.6

Not true width AuEq and AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 Excluding 4.3m of open stopes from historical underground workings. Excluding 3.0m of open stopes from historical underground workings.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGG-20-120 610563 2327790 1307 50 -20 21.0 LRGG-20-121 610247 2327818 1251 50 -65 243.0 LRGG-20-122 610497 2327833 1305 50 -20 67.5 LRGG-20-123 610353 2327940 1290 50 -45 84.0 LRGG-20-124 610216 2327695 1224 50 -45 299.0 LRGG-20-125 610443 2327885 1303 50 -20 64.5 LRGG-20-126 610318 2327911 1286 50 -45 120.0 LRGG-20-127 610189 2327770 1227 50 -65 277.7 LRGG-20-128 610429 2327873 1295 50 -45 161.0 LRGG-20-129 610432 2327908 1309 50 -20 51.0

Los Ricos Exploration Projects

Drilling at the Los Ricos projects is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of the Company's employees, contractors, and surrounding communities, in compliance with the Mexican Federal government's mandate that all non-essential business temporarily suspend activities. The Company continues to receive assaying results on drill holes completed previous to the suspension of drilling, which are in the assaying process.

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The South Project began in March 2019 and includes the 'Main' area, which is focused on drilling around a number of historical mines including El Abra, El Troce, San Juan, and Rascadero. The South Project also includes the Cerro Colorado and Las Lamas targets. The North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes the Monte del Favor, Salomon, La Trini, and Mololoa targets.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50-gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality assurance and quality control ('QA/QC') procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

