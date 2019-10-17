President and CEO of GoGold Resources, Inc., Bradley Langille, is Featured On The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GoGold Resources (GLGDF) ("the Company"), a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects in Mexico. President and CEO of the Company, Bradley Langille, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company has experienced substantial revenue growth over the past year, and asked about the Company's future goals. Langille shared that he has been in the silver and gold exploration industry for 27 years, and the management teams experience in Mexico began 23 years ago. "The components in this industry that bring success are management experience, technical experience, and the ability in the capital markets to fund your projects," said Langille. "It's been 23 years now for our projects in Mexico. We've built three mines in Mexico, shared Langille, adding that the Company has also raised $800 million of equity over that period of time."

Jolly then mentioned the Company's Los Ricos project and asked about the progress of this site. Langille explained that the Company has utilized the same business model for numerous projects in the past, and is following the same strategy for the Los Ricos project. "We're going to invest our capital and do the technical work with our team," said Langille, adding that the Company will sell the project and or build mines with high margins in the future. "We have a track record of finding off the radar assets, bringing the capital to them, doing what we do well, and turning them into dollars for our shareholders."

"Where do we go from here?" asked Jolly in regards to the Parral Tailings project. Langille shared that the Parral Tailings project represents steady cash flow for the Company, which will be used to continue investing in development and exploration assets. Langille also explained that the Parral Tailings project is exceptionally unique given the Company's innovative tailings techniques. "We believe this is making us into a self-funded junior," said Langille, adding that operational costs are low for this project.

Langille then expanded on the Company's success when it comes to acquiring silver and gold projects. "We've been focused for 23 years on one country: Mexico," explained Langille, adding that the Company understands Mexico's mining laws, as well as their government and mining community. "Timing in the resource business is important," added Langille. "We're a very focused group."

To close the interview, Langille encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the Company, which is lead by an experienced management team and has a strong balance sheet. "We're becoming a self-funded junior with our operating assets,'' said Langille. He then expressed his excitement for the progress of the Company's current projects and the value that they represent to shareholders.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco . Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States .

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

