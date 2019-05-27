GOL announces new destination: Araçatuba

SAO PAULO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces a new destination in the Company's domestic network: the city of Araçatuba, located in the State of São Paulo, will be served via direct flights to the city of São Paulo.

"We are proud to announce regular flights to this new destination with our modern Boeing 737 jets, which offer Wi-Fi and live TV. These new flights reinforce our São Paulo network expansion, which aims to strengthen the competitive position of GOL in the State and in Brazil. With these flights, we now serve a total of 75 destinations, expanding the best-in-class service flight options already offered to our Customers," says Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We believe in our differentiated, high-quality products and services provide the best travel experience for both corporate and leisure customers," adds Bernardes.

The new flights to the Guarulhos International Airport will allow fast and easy connections with other destinations operated by GOL and its partners. With launch scheduled for November, Araçatuba will have non-stop daily flights and it will be the seventh regional destination GOL has announced this year. In March, the Company announced regular flights to the cities of Cascavel, Passo Fundo, Vitória da Conquista, Sinop, Franca, and Barretos. The new destinations are part of GOL's plans to increase flights in the state of São Paulo, together with the reduction of the state taxes on jet fuel - an initiative that is important for developing and incentivizing the country's air travel.

GOL will fly this new route with its Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, which carry up to 138 passengers and will be the largest capacity aircraft to operate on this route. Customers will have at their disposal all the convenience and comfort already offered on the company's domestic flights, such as on-board service with free snacks and drinks and the most complete connectivity and entertainment platform with movies, series and live TV at no additional cost. In addition, passengers can connect to the in-flight internet service to send and receive messages and access social networks and e-mail.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

