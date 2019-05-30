Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Announces Flights to Dourados (MS)

05/30/2019 | 07:33am EDT

SAO PAULO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces the expansion of its operations in the country with the opening of its base in Dourados, a city located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The Company's newest regional destination will have daily direct flights from the Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo. GOL will fly this new route with its Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, which carry up to 138 passengers, and will be the largest capacity aircraft to operate in this airport.

"We are proud to offer Customers of Dourados and surrounding region direct flights to the city of São Paulo. This new destination will strengthen our operations in the Central-West region of Brazil with another daily flight option to the Guarulhos Airport, one of the Company's main hubs, allowing easy and fast connections to the cities and countries served by the Company and its partners", says Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With the arrival of GOL at Dourados, Customers will have more convenience and comfort onboard our modern Boeing 737 jets, with more space between seats, internet, live TV and different onboard service options with free drinks", adds Bernardes.

The launch will increase GOL's destinations to 76, with 61 of them in Brazil. Dourados is the eighth regional destination announced by the Company this year. GOL's new flights to the cities of Cascavel, Passo Fundo, Vitória da Conquista, Sinop, Franca, Barretos, Araçatuba and Dourados are part of the Company's plans to increase flights in the state of São Paulo, an initiative important for developing and incentivizing air travel in Brazil.

Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-flights-to-dourados-ms-300859070.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
