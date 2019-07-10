Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Announces Notice to the Market

SÃO PAULO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, pursuant to Paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following:

(a) GOL has presented the winning bids, totaling R$77,310,000.00, for the acquisition of the isolated productive units (unidades produtivas isoladas, or "UPIs") "A", "D" and "E", in an auction held on this date as part of the judicial restructuring of Oceanair Linhas Aéreas SA and of AVB Holding S.A. (jointly "Oceanair"). The acquired UPIs hold certain rights to use Oceanair's landing and takeoff times ("slots") in the Congonhas, Santos Dumont and Guarulhos airports as well as airline operator certificates.

(b) The acquisition of the aforementioned UPIs is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, in particular (i) the approval by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), (ii) the authorization of the transfer of the slots by the Brazilian aviation authority (ANAC), and (iii) the confirmation of the validity of the auction by legal authorities.

GOL will maintain its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding any material developments related to the facts described above.

Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

