Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2020

SÃO PAULO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During June, GOL increased its network to 100 flights per day, primarily through the reopening of some bases such as Porto Seguro (Bahia), Petrolina (Pernambuco), Ilhéus (Bahia), Juazeiro do Norte (Ceará) and Chapecó (Santa Catarina), in addition to the increase in frequencies in main hubs: Guarulhos (São Paulo), Brasília and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro).

June/20 x May/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in June 2020 , demand (RPK) was up by 95.4% over May 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 84.8% over May 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in June.

, demand (RPK) was up by 95.4% over and supply (ASK) increased by 84.8% over . GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in June. GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

June/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Jun/20 Jun/19 % Var. 2Q20 2Q19 % Var. 6M20 6M19 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 2,608 19,881 -86.9% 5,146 58,799 -91.2% 68,102 122,570 -44.4%

Seats (thousand) 419 3,472 -87.9% 821 10,230 -92.0% 11,655 21,377 -45.5%

ASK (million) 487 3,881 -87.4% 990 11,365 -91.3% 13,452 24,405 -44.9%

RPK (million) 385 3,222 -88.0% 772 9,317 -91.7% 10,719 19,942 -46.2%

Load factor 79.1% 83.0% -4.0 p.p 78.0% 82.0% -4.0 p.p 79.7% 81.7% -2.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 319 2,793 -88.6% 626 8,137 -92.3% 8,972 17,086 -47.5%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 2,608 18,465 -85.9% 5,140 54,798 -90.6% 63,710 114,197 -44.2%

Seats (thousand) 419 3,229 -87.0% 820 9,537 -91.4% 10,904 19,927 -45.3%

ASK (million) 487 3,302 -85.2% 986 9,747 -89.9% 11,667 20,769 -43.8%

RPK (million) 385 2,784 -86.2% 770 8,075 -90.5% 9,430 17,165 -45.1%

Load factor 79.1% 84.3% -5.2 p.p 78.1% 82.8% -4.7 p.p 80.8% 82.6% -1.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 319 2,628 -87.9% 626 7,660 -91.8% 8,478 16,023 -47.1%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,416 N.A. 6 4,001 -99.9% 4,392 8,373 -47.5%

Seats (thousand) 0 243 N.A. 1 693 -99.8% 751 1,451 -48.2%

ASK (million) 0 578 N.A. 4 1,617 -99.8% 1,784 3,636 -50.9%

RPK (million) 0 438 N.A. 2 1,242 -99.8% 1,290 2,777 -53.6%

Load factor 0 75.7% N.A. 56.2% 76.8% -20.6 p.p 72.3% 76.4% -4.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 165 N.A. 1 477 -99.9% 494 1,063 -53.5%

On-time Departures 96.9% 93.8% 3.1 p.p 96.5% 93.0% 3.5 p.p 94.7% 90.1% 4.5 p.p

Flight Completion 97.3% 98.9% -1.6 p.p 95.8% 98.4% -2.7 p.p 96.0% 97.0% -1.0 p.p

Cargo Ton 1.4 7.6 -81.06% 3.5 25.0 -86.2% 23.7 48.3 -50.9%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures







GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 37 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 131 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.