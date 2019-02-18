Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : announces its 4Q18 earnings release schedule

02/18/2019 | 05:25pm EST

SAO PAULO, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. – ("GLAI") (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's #1 airline, announces its 4Q18 earnings release schedule.

4Q18 Earnings release
February 28, 2019 (before trading hours).
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Quiet period
In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL begins its quiet period, and will end immediately after the earnings call on February 28.

Conference Calls:
English

Portuguese

February 28, 2019

February 28, 2019

10:00 a.m. (US EDT)

11:30 a.m. (US EDT)

12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382

Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565



Code: GOL

Code: GOL

Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012

Replay code: 10127686

Replay code: 10000846#

Webcast: click here 

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days. 

CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br  
www.voegol.com.br/ir  
+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit http://www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-its-4q18-earnings-release-schedule-300797528.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


