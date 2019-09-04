Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2019

0
09/04/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 4.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to August 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.0% and seats increased by 7.6% over August 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 53.4% and 72.5% respectively, and international load factor was 77.0%, an increase of 8.6 p.p. in relation to August 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.5% higher due to a 9.3% increase in seats and a 9.0% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% in comparison to August 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.3%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Aug/19

Aug/18

% Var.

8M19

8M18

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

22,168

20,338

9.0%

169,358

166,817

1.5%

Seats (thousand)

3,881

3,552

9.3%

29,596

28,425

4.1%

ASK (million)

4,263

3,893

9.5%

33,596

31,756

5.8%

RPK (million)

3,508

2,996

17.1%

27,627

25,228

9.5%

Load Factor

82.3%

77.0%

5.3 p.p

82.2%

79.4%

2.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,145

2,676

17.6%

23,805

21,850

8.9%

Domestic GOL







Departures

20,626

19,285

7.0%

157,820

157,456

0.2%

Seats (thousand)

3,614

3,359

7.6%

27,596

26,749

3.2%

ASK (million)

3,620

3,474

4.2%

28,640

28,159

1.7%

RPK (million)

3,013

2,709

11.2%

23,811

22,588

5.4%

Load Factor

83.2%

78.0%

5.2 p.p

83.1%

80.2%

2.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,938

2,544

15.5%

22,330

20,628

8.3%

International GOL







Departures

1,542

1,053

46.4%

11,538

9,361

23.3%

Seats (thousand)

267

194

37.9%

2,000

1,676

19.3%

ASK (million)

643

419

53.4%

4,956

3,597

37.8%

RPK (million)

495

287

72.5%

3,816

2,640

44.5%

Load Factor

77.0%

68.4%

8.6 p.p

77.0%

73.4%

3.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

208

132

57.8%

1,475

1,222

20.7%

On-time Departures

92.0%

95.7%

-3.7 pp

90.5%

93.2%

-2.7 p.p

Flight Completion

98.9%

98.3%

0.6 p.p

97.5%

98.4%

-0.9 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.6

9.6

-10.6%

65.0

71.5

-9.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-august-2019-300912131.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
