Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2019

SÃO PAULO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) was flat and demand (RPK) increased by 6.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to June 2018. The volume of departures increased by 1.4% and seats increased by 1.9% over June 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 78.1% and 116.4%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.5%, an increase of 13.4 p.p. in relation to June 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 7.0% higher due to a 4.7% increase in seats, a 4.6% increase in departures and a 2.2% increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.4% in comparison to June 2018 and consolidated load factor was 83.0%.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Jun/19
Jun/18
% Var.
2Q19
2Q18
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
19,878
19,010
4.6%
58,787
58,247
0.9%
Seats (thousand)
3,472
3,318
4.7%
10,228
9,912
3.2%
ASK (million)
3,882
3,629
7.0%
11,365
10,673
6.5%
RPK (million)
3,222
2,815
14.4%
9,308
8,340
11.6%
Load Factor
83.0%
77.6%
5.4 p.p
81.9%
78.1%
3.8 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,824
2,507
12.6%
8,186
7,517
8.9%
Domestic GOL
Departures
18,464
18,206
1.4%
54,788
55,512
-1.3%
Seats (thousand)
3,229
3,169
1.9%
9,535
9,422
1.2%
ASK (million)
3,302
3,303
0.0%
9,747
9,618
1.3%
RPK (million)
2,784
2,613
6.5%
8,071
7,614
6.0%
Load Factor
84.3%
79.1%
5.2 p.p
82.8%
79.2%
3.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,640
2,416
9.3%
7,672
7,182
6.8%
International GOL
Departures
1,414
804
75.9%
3,999
2,735
46.2%
Seats (thousand)
244
149
63.8%
693
490
41.5%
ASK (million)
580
326
78.1%
1,619
1,054
53.5%
RPK (million)
437
202
116.4%
1,237
726
70.4%
Load Factor
75.5%
62.1%
13.4 pp
76.4%
68.8%
7.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
184
91
101.8%
514
335
53.5%
On-time Departures
93.8%
92.4%
1.4 p.p
93.0%
93.6%
-0.6 p.p
Flight Completion
98.9%
98.5%
0.4 p.p
98.4%
98.7%
-0.3 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
7.7
9.4
-18.3%
25.1
27.7
-9.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
