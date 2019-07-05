Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2019

SÃO PAULO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) was flat and demand (RPK) increased by 6.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to June 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 1.4% and seats increased by 1.9% over June 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 1.4% and seats increased by 1.9% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 78.1% and 116.4%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.5%, an increase of 13.4 p.p. in relation to June 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 7.0% higher due to a 4.7% increase in seats, a 4.6% increase in departures and a 2.2% increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.4% in comparison to June 2018 and consolidated load factor was 83.0%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Jun/19 Jun/18 % Var. 2Q19 2Q18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 19,878 19,010 4.6% 58,787 58,247 0.9% Seats (thousand) 3,472 3,318 4.7% 10,228 9,912 3.2% ASK (million) 3,882 3,629 7.0% 11,365 10,673 6.5% RPK (million) 3,222 2,815 14.4% 9,308 8,340 11.6% Load Factor 83.0% 77.6% 5.4 p.p 81.9% 78.1% 3.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,824 2,507 12.6% 8,186 7,517 8.9% Domestic GOL











Departures 18,464 18,206 1.4% 54,788 55,512 -1.3% Seats (thousand) 3,229 3,169 1.9% 9,535 9,422 1.2% ASK (million) 3,302 3,303 0.0% 9,747 9,618 1.3% RPK (million) 2,784 2,613 6.5% 8,071 7,614 6.0% Load Factor 84.3% 79.1% 5.2 p.p 82.8% 79.2% 3.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,640 2,416 9.3% 7,672 7,182 6.8% International GOL











Departures 1,414 804 75.9% 3,999 2,735 46.2% Seats (thousand) 244 149 63.8% 693 490 41.5% ASK (million) 580 326 78.1% 1,619 1,054 53.5% RPK (million) 437 202 116.4% 1,237 726 70.4% Load Factor 75.5% 62.1% 13.4 pp 76.4% 68.8% 7.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 184 91 101.8% 514 335 53.5% On-time Departures 93.8% 92.4% 1.4 p.p 93.0% 93.6% -0.6 p.p Flight Completion 98.9% 98.5% 0.4 p.p 98.4% 98.7% -0.3 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 7.7 9.4 -18.3% 25.1 27.7 -9.2%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

