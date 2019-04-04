Log in
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

0
04/04/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

SAO PAULO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.

 




Operational data *

Mar/19

Mar/18

% Var.

1Q19

1Q18

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

20,077

20,317

-1.2%

63,789

64,449

-1.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,510

3,409

3.0%

11,151

10,800

3.2%

ASK (million)

3,959

3,782

4.7%

13,040

12,421

5.0%

RPK (million)

3,136

2,974

5.5%

10,624

10,001

6.2%

Load Factor

79.2%

78.6%

0.6 p.p

81.5%

80.5%

1.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,734

2,569

6.4%

8,872

8,315

6.7%

Domestic GOL







Departures

18,696

18,990

-1.5%

59,411

60,110

-1.2%

Seats (thousand)

3,268

3,175

2.9%

10,392

10,035

3.6%

ASK (million)

3,352

3,294

1.8%

11,022

10,780

2.2%

RPK (million)

2,675

2,591

3.2%

9,091

8,704

4.4%

Load Factor

79.8%

78.7%

1.1 p.p

82.5%

80.7%

1.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,545

2,387

6.6%

8,289

7,715

7.4%

International GOL







Departures

1,381

1,327

4.1%

4,378

4,339

0.9%

Seats (thousand)

242

234

3.5%

759

765

-0.8%

ASK (million)

607

488

24.3%

2,019

1,641

23.0%

RPK (million)

461

382

20.5%

1,533

1,296

18.3%

Load Factor

75.9%

78.3%

-2.4 p.p

75.9%

79.0%

-3.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

189

182

3.8%

583

600

-2.8%

On-time Departures

89.5%

95.1%

-5.6 p.p

87.1%

93.9%

-6.8 p.p

Flight Completion

97.8%

97.7%

0.1 p.p

98.2%

98.1%

0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton

8.3

9.8

-15.7%

23.1

25.7

-10.2%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-march-2019-300825153.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
