Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019
04/04/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.
Operational data *
Mar/19
Mar/18
% Var.
1Q19
1Q18
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
20,077
20,317
-1.2%
63,789
64,449
-1.0%
Seats (thousand)
3,510
3,409
3.0%
11,151
10,800
3.2%
ASK (million)
3,959
3,782
4.7%
13,040
12,421
5.0%
RPK (million)
3,136
2,974
5.5%
10,624
10,001
6.2%
Load Factor
79.2%
78.6%
0.6 p.p
81.5%
80.5%
1.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,734
2,569
6.4%
8,872
8,315
6.7%
Domestic GOL
Departures
18,696
18,990
-1.5%
59,411
60,110
-1.2%
Seats (thousand)
3,268
3,175
2.9%
10,392
10,035
3.6%
ASK (million)
3,352
3,294
1.8%
11,022
10,780
2.2%
RPK (million)
2,675
2,591
3.2%
9,091
8,704
4.4%
Load Factor
79.8%
78.7%
1.1 p.p
82.5%
80.7%
1.8 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,545
2,387
6.6%
8,289
7,715
7.4%
International GOL
Departures
1,381
1,327
4.1%
4,378
4,339
0.9%
Seats (thousand)
242
234
3.5%
759
765
-0.8%
ASK (million)
607
488
24.3%
2,019
1,641
23.0%
RPK (million)
461
382
20.5%
1,533
1,296
18.3%
Load Factor
75.9%
78.3%
-2.4 p.p
75.9%
79.0%
-3.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
189
182
3.8%
583
600
-2.8%
On-time Departures
89.5%
95.1%
-5.6 p.p
87.1%
93.9%
-6.8 p.p
Flight Completion
97.8%
97.7%
0.1 p.p
98.2%
98.1%
0.1 p.p
Cargo Ton
8.3
9.8
-15.7%
23.1
25.7
-10.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
