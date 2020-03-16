Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil's Azul cuts international flights; carriers expect government aid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Brazilian airline Azul said on Monday it would cut all international flights out of its main hub in Sao Paulo state, while the country's government is likely to roll out a relief package as the sector struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellations have sped up since last week, when Latin American carriers including Azul said they would cut no more than 30% of their international flights.

Shares in Azul were down nearly 22% in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's government is expected to announce an airline relief package later on Monday that would include tax deferrals, but no tax cuts, a spokesman for Brazil's Infrastructure Ministry said.

Private airport operators would also be able to defer government licensing fees required to operate airport concessions.

Details have not been finalized, the spokesman said.

The civil aviation industry has been asking for government aid in recent days through its main lobbying arm Abear. The trade group had asked for a list of six items mostly focused on the removal of taxes, including on airline ticket sales and payroll.

Airline industry groups around the world have asked for significant government help, especially in the United States and Europe.

CANCELLATIONS

South America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, on Monday reiterated its statement from last week that it would cut 30% of its international flights.

"We will maintain the flexibility to take additional measures, if necessary, due to the speed at which events are unfolding," the company said in a statement.

LATAM shares were down roughly 14% in trading in Santiago.

Other carriers have also been canceling flights to Latin America. American Airlines said over the weekend it would cut all flights to Brazil and much of the rest of South America.

As Azul ratchets up cancellations, it is unclear what international flights it would keep. Azul flies mainly to the United States and Portugal.

The airline added it would cut up to 50% of its capacity by next month and adopt measures to cut costs, including cutting executive salaries by 25%, significantly less than the cuts taken by airline executives in the United States.

Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, which only operates international flights within Latin America, has not announced specific measures.

Shares in Gol were down about 17% on Monday.

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Jake Spring
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -3.42% 13.81 Delayed Quote.-50.10%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 12.04% 11.17 End-of-day quote.-69.65%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 3.29% 4079.9 End-of-day quote.-0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
01:02pBrazil's Azul cuts international flights; carriers expect government aid
RE
10:30aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Call Notice of the Annual General and Extra..
PU
06:07aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreig..
PU
03/13Why Brazilian airline shares are hardest hit by the coronavirus panic
RE
03/12LATAM Airlines, Azul to cut international flights up to 30% due to coronaviru..
RE
03/12GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Counci..
PU
03/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - February/2020
PU
03/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Material Fact
PU
03/06GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for February 20..
PU
03/05GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 14 933 M
EBIT 2020 2 764 M
Net income 2020 1 003 M
Debt 2020 7 528 M
Yield 2020 8,04%
P/E ratio 2020 4,07x
P/E ratio 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 3 937 M
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 48,27  BRL
Last Close Price 11,17  BRL
Spread / Highest target 473%
Spread / Average Target 332%
Spread / Lowest Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer chief operations officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-69.65%822
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-34.40%24 455
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.97%14 863
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.89%12 660
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-52.73%10 325
ANA HOLDINGS INC.1.71%9 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group