Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : 4Q18 earnings release schedule

GOL announces its 4Q18 earnings release schedule

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. - ("GLAI") (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's #1 airline, announces its 4Q18 earnings release schedule.

4Q18 Earnings release

February 28, 2019 (before trading hours).

The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Quiet period

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period, and will end immediately after the earnings call on February 28.

Conference Calls:

English Portuguese February 28, 2019 February 28, 2019 10:00 a.m. (US EST) 11:30 a.m. (US EST) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time) 01:30 p.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382 Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565 Code: GOL Code: GOL Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay code: 10127686 Replay code: 10000846# Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

CONTACT

Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir +55(11) 2128-4700

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL announces its 4Q18 earnings release schedule

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.