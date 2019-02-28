Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Fourth Quarter of 2018 Earnings Release

Earnings Report

Fourth Quarter 2018

In 4Q18, Brazil's premiere airline achieves a 21% EBIT margin and grows net revenues by 10%

Operating Income for the fourth quarter reached R$672 million

São Paulo, February 28, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's #1 airline, announces its consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and for the full year of 2018 (12M18). All information is presented in accordance with IFRS, in Brazilian Reais (R$) and all comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17) and for the full year of 2017 (12M17), unless otherwise stated.

Summary

Improved operating indicators: RPKs increased by 3.5%, totalling 10.2 billion in 4Q18, primarily due 3.4% growth in the number of transported passengers. As a result of strong passenger demand and GOL's continued focus on revenue management, the Company was able to achieve (i) an average yield per passenger of 29.14 cents (R$), an increase of 6.6% compared to 4Q17, (ii) an average load factor of 81.9%, an increase of 0.9 p.p. compared to 4Q17, and (iii) on-time performance of 87.5% in 4Q18 according to Infraero's methodology and data from major airports in Brazil. For the full year 2018, ASKs increased by 2.9%, RPKs increased by 3.2% (primarily due to a 2.9% increase in the number of transported passengers), and yields grew by 7.7%. 2018 Load factor was 80.0%, a 0.3 p.p. increase compared to 2017.

Strong revenue growth: the combination of higher demand and optimized pricing resulted in net revenue for the quarter of R$3.2 billion, an increase of 10.1% compared to 4Q17. Net RASK was 25.59 cents (R$) in 4Q18, an increase of 7.5% over 4Q17. Net PRASK increased 7.7% over 4Q17, reaching 23.87 cents (R$). Average fare increased by 6.7% from R$313 to R$334. For full-year 2018, net revenues were R$11.4 billion, 10.5% higher than the prior year. GOL's 2019 net revenue guidance is approximately R$12.9 billion.

Controlled cost environment: Total CASK in 4Q18 decreased by 2.0% to 20.22 cents (R$) relative to 4Q17. On an ex-fuel basis, CASK reduced 19.4%, due to operating results from aircraft sales, partially offset by maintenance and other costs on redelivered aircraft, in line with GOL's fleet renewal plan. Our CASK ex-fuel, and also ex-results from sales and returns of aircraft was 14.45 cents (R$), 3.9% higher than 4Q17. GOL remains the cost leader in South America for the 18th consecutive year.

Solid margins: According to the strong cost control, capacity management and yield's dynamic management, the Company achieved a positive operating result for the 10th consecutive quarter, despite the increase of 15.6% in average Jet Fuel prices over 3Q18. The combination of stronger pricing, higher demand, and operating result from aircraft sale, partially offset by maintenance costs from aircraft redelivery, in line with GOL's fleet renewal plan, permitted GOL's EBIT margin to reach 21.0% in 4Q18.

Operating income (EBIT) in 4Q18 was R$672.4 million, an increase of 74.0% compared to 4Q17 (R$386.3 million). EBITDA margin was 26.6% in 4Q18, increase of 8.4 p.p. q-o-q. EBITDAR margin was 36.3% in 4Q18, higher by 10.3 p.p. over 4Q17. For full year 2018, EBIT margin was 12.3%, a growth of 2.7 p.p. compared to 2017, and the operating income reached R$1.4 billion. GOL's 2019 EBIT margin guidance is approximately 18%.

Balance sheet strengthening: While the Real appreciated 3.2% against the U.S. dollar in 4Q18 (end of period) causing net exchange and monetary variation gains of R$246.3 million, net debt (excluding perpetual bonds) to LTM EBITDA was 2.1x as of December 31, 2018, down versus September 30, 2018 (3.2x) and improving versus a year-ago metrics (3.0x). Total liquidity, including cash, financial investments, restricted cash and accounts receivable, was R$3.0 billion, stable in comparison to September 30, 2018 and a decrease of R$207.0 million versus a year ago. The combination of GOL's operational cash flow generation of R$802.6 million in the quarter and stable cash liquidity increased the Company's financial flexibility.

Guidance: GOL's 2019 and 2020 guidance is on page 17 of this document.

Management's Comments on Results

On January 15, 2019, GOL completed 18 years of operations and since foundation has transported over 450 million passengers on over 3.8 million flights to destinations in Brazil, Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. During these 18 years GOL has constantly evolved and achieved significant results, consolidating itself as Brazil's main domestic airline, becoming the leader of the corporate segment and the domestic market, with a market share of 36%. "The pioneering solutions of the Company have simplified air travel in Brazil. We continue to work and innovate even more to offer the best service completely focused on Client satisfaction. Today the Company offers Wi-Fi on board in 90% of the fleet, and plans to offer Wi-Fi on all aircraft by April 2019. GOL will be the first airline in the world with high speed internet on board all flights," said Paulo Kakinoff, CEO.

The arrival of the MAX 8 aircraft into our standardized fleet improves our competitive advantage with the lowest cost structure and highest operational efficiency in the Brazilian airline market. GOL continues its focus on modernization by replacing NGs for MAX 8 aircraft. In addition to providing us lower operating expenses, such as approximately 15% reduction in fuel consumption per ASK, the new technology of the MAX 8 also extends the reach of our network, allowing us to serve new destinations. The renewal plan will allow GOL to finish 2019 and 2020 with 24 and 34 MAX aircraft in its fleet, while maintaining discipline in capacity management.

In line with the international expansion strategy into new markets, during the last quarter of 2018 GOL started nonstop flights from Brasília and Fortaleza to Miami and Orlando, and additionally began regular operations from São Paulo to Quito, Ecuador, being the only airline to operate this route without stops. In 2019, direct flights from Brasília to Cancun will be launched, as well as the new routes from Vitória to Buenos Aires, both in the first semester. GOL will also start regular operations from Recife to Santiago, Chile during the second half of this year. The MAX 8 will allow for the continuous international expansion of the network, with less overlap in relation to other airlines.

GOL is the only airline that offers flights from Congonhas (Metro São Paulo's downtown Airport) to the markets with the highest demand in the U.S. and Latin America, utilizing an efficient capacity and flight management system intelligently connecting the Company's network and offering the best flight experience and comfort to Clients.

The Company has followed a disciplined strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet and improving its liquidity profile, through the amortization of short and long-term debt using funds from operating cash flow and new issues. During 2018, we finalized a series of liability management initiatives: the repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2028, and the amortization of debentures. In 2019, we remain focused on deleveraging and on February 1, we concluded a tender offer for the acquisition of our Senior Notes due 2022. "The participation in the tender offer of holders representing around 15% of the 2022 Notes showed that the market is very comfortable with GOL's risk, as well as has a very positive perception regarding the Company's future developments," said Richard Lark, CFO.

During 2018, the Brazilian Real depreciated against the US Dollar and the average price of Jet Fuel increased in comparison with the previous year, leading to significant cost pressures. Despite this challenging scenario, GOL posted results consistent with guidance. In 4Q18, we achieved the tenth consecutive quarter with positive operating results and the highest operating margin since 2006: operating income of R$672.4 million and EBIT margin of 21.0%. "This quarter's solid result reflects GOL's success in managing its business portfolio through the cycle", said Richard Lark.

For 2019, Brazil's GDP is expected to grow 2.5% (Central Bank FOCUS Report), while industry demand is estimated to grow 6% to 7% (ABEAR). In addition, the Company, by accelerating the incorporation of new MAX 8 aircraft, is structured to serve additional demand. GOL is hedged for approximately 60% of fuel consumption for the remainder of 2019, at an average cost of US$61.

Operating and Financial Indicators

Traffic data - GOL (in millions) 4Q18 4Q17 % Var. 2018 2017 % Var. RPK GOL - Total RPK GOL - Domestic RPK GOL - International ASK GOL - Total ASK GOL - Domestic ASK GOL - International GOL Load Factor - Total GOL Load Factor - Domestic GOL Load Factor - International 10,244 9,896 3.5%

8,879 1.8%

1,017 18.7%

12,214 2.4%

10,863 0.4%

1,351 18.8%

81.0% 0.9 p.p

81.7% 1.2 p.p

75.3% -0.1 p.p 38,423 37,231 3.2%

33,250 3.1%

3,981 4.4%

46,695 2.9%

41,463 2.3%

5,232 7.6%

79.7% 0.3 p.p

80.2% 0.6 p.p

76.1% -2.2 p.p 9,037 34,266 1,207 4,158 12,506 48,058 10,901 42,428 1,605 5,630 81.9% 80.0% 82.9% 80.8% 75.2% 73.9% Operating data 4Q18 4Q17 % Var. 2018 2017 % Var. Average Fare (R$) Revenue Passengers - Pax on board ('000) Aircraft Utilization (block hours/day) Departures Total Seats ('000) Average Stage Length (km) Fuel Consumption (mm liters) Full-time Employees (at period end) Average Operating Fleet6 On-time Departures Flight Completion Passenger Complaints (per 1000 pax) Lost Baggage (per 1000 pax) 334 313 6.7%

8,652 3.4%

12.4 -7.0%

64,910 -2.3%

10,872 1.9%

1,103 0.4%

364 0.4%

14,532 5.2%

111 5.1%

92.5% -5.0 p.p

98.8% -0.2 p.p

1.62 -19.3%

2.09 5.0% 318 294 8.1%

32,507 2.9%

12.1 -2.5% 250,654 -0.2%

41,953 2.4%

1,094 0.3%

1,379 1.8%

14,532 5.2%

109 2.7%

94.7% -2.9 p.p

98.5% 0.0 p.p

1.45 20.9%

2.06 -1.3% 8,944 33,446 11.5 11.8 63,431 250,040 11,079 42,968 1,108 1,098 365 1,403 15,294 15,294 116 112 87.5% 91.8% 98.6% 98.5% 1.31 1.75 2.19 2.03 Financial data 4Q18 4Q17 % Var. 2018 2017 % Var. Net YIELD (R$ cents) Net PRASK (R$ cents) Net RASK (R$ cents) CASK (R$ cents) CASK ex-fuel (R$ cents) 29.14 27.35 6.6%

22.16 7.7%

23.80 7.5%

20.64 -2.0%

13.90 -19.4% 27.67 25.69 7.7%

20.48 8.0%

22.12 7.3%

20.00 4.2%

13.82 -7.5% 23.87 22.13 25.59 23.75 20.22 20.83 11.20 12.78 CASK ex-fuel4 (R$ cents) 16.28 13.90 17.1% 14.69 13.82 6.3% CASK ex-fuel5 (R$ cents) 14.45 13.90 3.9% 14.14 13.82 2.4% Breakeven Load Factor 64.7% 70.3% -5.6 p.p 70.1% 72.1% -2.0 p.p Average Exchange Rate 1 End of period Exchange Rate 1 WTI (avg. per barrel. US$) 2 Price per liter Fuel (R$) 3 Gulf Coast Jet Fuel (avg. per liter. US$)2 3.8084 3.2466 17.3%

3.3080 17.1%

55.30 7.3%

2.34 40.3%

0.46 13.5% 3.6558 3.1925 14.5%

3.3080 17.1%

50.85 27.6%

2.15 35.2%

0.41 15.0% 3.8748 3.8748 59.34 64.90 3.28 2.91 0.52 0.47

1. Source: Brazilian Central Bank; 2. Source: Bloomberg; 3. Fuel expenses excluding hedge results and PIS/COFINS credits/liters consumed; 4. Excluding gains results of sale and sale-leaseback transactions; 5. Excluding gains results of sale and sale-leaseback transactions, and costs from maintenance of aircraft to the execution of the fleet renewal plan; 6. Average operating fleet excluding aircraft in sub-leasing and MRO. *4Q17 and 12M17 results have been restated based on IFRS 15. Certain calculations may not match with the information in the quarterly financials due to rounding.