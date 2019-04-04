Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

04/04/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

São Paulo, April 4, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's

premier domestic airline, announces today preliminaryair traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Mar/19

Mar/18

Operational data *

Mar/19

Mar/18

% Var.

1Q19

1Q18

% Var.

LTM

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

20,077

20,317

-1.2%

63,789

64,449

-1.0%

249,330

251,002

-0.7%

Seats (thousand)

3,510

3,409

3.0%

11,151

10,800

3.2%

43,182

42,019

2.8%

ASK (million)

3,959

3,782

4.7%

13,040

12,421

5.0%

48,677

47,097

3.4%

RPK (million)

3,136

2,974

5.5%

10,624

10,001

6.2%

39,058

37,670

3.7%

Load Factor

79.2%

78.6%

0.6 p.p

81.5%

80.5%

1.0 p.p

80.2%

80.0%

0.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,734

2,569

6.4%

8,872

8,315

6.7%

33,967

32,559

4.3%

Domestic GOL

Departures

18,696

18,990

-1.5%

59,411

60,110

-1.2%

235,162

236,190

-0.4%

Seats (thousand)

3,268

3,175

2.9%

10,392

10,035

3.6%

40,684

39,403

3.3%

ASK (million)

3,352

3,294

1.8%

11,022

10,780

2.2%

42,669

41,552

2.7%

RPK (million)

2,675

2,591

3.2%

9,091

8,704

4.4%

34,662

33,448

3.6%

Load Factor

79.8%

78.7%

1.1 p.p

82.5%

80.7%

1.8 p.p

81.2%

80.5%

0.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,545

2,387

6.6%

8,289

7,715

7.4%

32,139

30,585

5.1%

International GOL

Departures

1,381

1,327

4.1%

4,378

4,339

0.9%

14,168

14,812

-4.3%

Seats (thousand)

242

234

3.5%

759

765

-0.8%

2,498

2,616

-4.5%

ASK (million)

607

488

24.3%

2,019

1,641

23.0%

6,008

5,544

8.4%

RPK (million)

461

382

20.5%

1,533

1,296

18.3%

4,396

4,222

4.1%

Load Factor

75.9%

78.3%

-2.4 p.p

75.9%

79.0%

-3.1 p.p

73.2%

76.2%

-3.0p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

189

182

3.8%

583

600

-2.8%

1,828

1,974

-7.4%

On-time Departures

89.5%

95.1%

-5.6 p.p

87.1%

93.9%

-6.8 p.p

90.2%

94.6%

-4.4p.p

Flight Completion

97.8%

97.7%

0.1 p.p

98.2%

98.1%

0.1 p.p

98.5%

98.3%

0.2 p.p

Cargo Ton

8.3

9.8

-15.7%

23.1

25.7

-10.2%

106.6

105.3

1.2%

*Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 33 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to 73 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 15 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

2

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:41:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
