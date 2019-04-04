Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

São Paulo, April 4, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's

premier domestic airline, announces today preliminaryair traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Mar/19 Mar/18 Operational data * Mar/19 Mar/18 % Var. 1Q19 1Q18 % Var. LTM LTM % Var.

Total GOL Departures 20,077 20,317 -1.2% 63,789 64,449 -1.0% 249,330 251,002 -0.7% Seats (thousand) 3,510 3,409 3.0% 11,151 10,800 3.2% 43,182 42,019 2.8% ASK (million) 3,959 3,782 4.7% 13,040 12,421 5.0% 48,677 47,097 3.4% RPK (million) 3,136 2,974 5.5% 10,624 10,001 6.2% 39,058 37,670 3.7% Load Factor 79.2% 78.6% 0.6 p.p 81.5% 80.5% 1.0 p.p 80.2% 80.0% 0.2 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,734 2,569 6.4% 8,872 8,315 6.7% 33,967 32,559 4.3% Domestic GOL Departures 18,696 18,990 -1.5% 59,411 60,110 -1.2% 235,162 236,190 -0.4% Seats (thousand) 3,268 3,175 2.9% 10,392 10,035 3.6% 40,684 39,403 3.3% ASK (million) 3,352 3,294 1.8% 11,022 10,780 2.2% 42,669 41,552 2.7% RPK (million) 2,675 2,591 3.2% 9,091 8,704 4.4% 34,662 33,448 3.6% Load Factor 79.8% 78.7% 1.1 p.p 82.5% 80.7% 1.8 p.p 81.2% 80.5% 0.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,545 2,387 6.6% 8,289 7,715 7.4% 32,139 30,585 5.1% International GOL Departures 1,381 1,327 4.1% 4,378 4,339 0.9% 14,168 14,812 -4.3% Seats (thousand) 242 234 3.5% 759 765 -0.8% 2,498 2,616 -4.5% ASK (million) 607 488 24.3% 2,019 1,641 23.0% 6,008 5,544 8.4% RPK (million) 461 382 20.5% 1,533 1,296 18.3% 4,396 4,222 4.1% Load Factor 75.9% 78.3% -2.4 p.p 75.9% 79.0% -3.1 p.p 73.2% 76.2% -3.0p.p Pax on board (thousand) 189 182 3.8% 583 600 -2.8% 1,828 1,974 -7.4% On-time Departures 89.5% 95.1% -5.6 p.p 87.1% 93.9% -6.8 p.p 90.2% 94.6% -4.4p.p Flight Completion 97.8% 97.7% 0.1 p.p 98.2% 98.1% 0.1 p.p 98.5% 98.3% 0.2 p.p Cargo Ton 8.3 9.8 -15.7% 23.1 25.7 -10.2% 106.6 105.3 1.2%

*Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

