Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : Preliminary traffic figures for March 2019
São Paulo, April 4, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's
premier domestic airline, announces today preliminaryair traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.
| GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.
| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Mar/19
Mar/18
Operational data *
Mar/19
Mar/18
% Var.
1Q19
1Q18
% Var.
LTM
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
20,077
20,317
-1.2%
63,789
64,449
-1.0%
249,330
251,002
-0.7%
Seats (thousand)
3,510
3,409
3.0%
11,151
10,800
3.2%
43,182
42,019
2.8%
ASK (million)
3,959
3,782
4.7%
13,040
12,421
5.0%
48,677
47,097
3.4%
RPK (million)
3,136
2,974
5.5%
10,624
10,001
6.2%
39,058
37,670
3.7%
Load Factor
79.2%
78.6%
0.6 p.p
81.5%
80.5%
1.0 p.p
80.2%
80.0%
0.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,734
2,569
6.4%
8,872
8,315
6.7%
33,967
32,559
4.3%
Domestic GOL
Departures
18,696
18,990
-1.5%
59,411
60,110
-1.2%
235,162
236,190
-0.4%
Seats (thousand)
3,268
3,175
2.9%
10,392
10,035
3.6%
40,684
39,403
3.3%
ASK (million)
3,352
3,294
1.8%
11,022
10,780
2.2%
42,669
41,552
2.7%
RPK (million)
2,675
2,591
3.2%
9,091
8,704
4.4%
34,662
33,448
3.6%
Load Factor
79.8%
78.7%
1.1 p.p
82.5%
80.7%
1.8 p.p
81.2%
80.5%
0.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,545
2,387
6.6%
8,289
7,715
7.4%
32,139
30,585
5.1%
International GOL
Departures
1,381
1,327
4.1%
4,378
4,339
0.9%
14,168
14,812
-4.3%
Seats (thousand)
242
234
3.5%
759
765
-0.8%
2,498
2,616
-4.5%
ASK (million)
607
488
24.3%
2,019
1,641
23.0%
6,008
5,544
8.4%
RPK (million)
461
382
20.5%
1,533
1,296
18.3%
4,396
4,222
4.1%
Load Factor
75.9%
78.3%
-2.4 p.p
75.9%
79.0%
-3.1 p.p
73.2%
76.2%
-3.0p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
189
182
3.8%
583
600
-2.8%
1,828
1,974
-7.4%
On-time Departures
89.5%
95.1%
-5.6 p.p
87.1%
93.9%
-6.8 p.p
90.2%
94.6%
-4.4p.p
Flight Completion
97.8%
97.7%
0.1 p.p
98.2%
98.1%
0.1 p.p
98.5%
98.3%
0.2 p.p
Cargo Ton
8.3
9.8
-15.7%
23.1
25.7
-10.2%
106.6
105.3
1.2%
*Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
1
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
GOL serves more than 33 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to 73 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 15 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
