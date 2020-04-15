Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar

DATE
CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR - 2020
Company Name
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Central Office Address
Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n, Portaria 3, Prédio 24,
parte, Jardim Aeroporto
CEP 04626-020 - São Paulo - SP
Internet Site
www.voegol.com.br/ri
Director of Investor
Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.
Relations
E-mail:ri@voegol.com.br
Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700
|
Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888
Responsible for
Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ri@voegol.com.br
Area
Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700
Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888
Publications (and
Valor Econômico (São Paulo)
locality) in which its
Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo
corporate documents
are published
Material Fact or Act
Portal Valor Econômico - www.valor.com.br/valor-ri
Websites Disclosure
Portal NEO1 - www.portalneo1.net
The Company is bound to submit all matters of arbitration to the Market ArbitrationChamber, pursuant to the Arbitration Clause of the Company's Bylaws.
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019
EVENT
Accessible to Stockholders
Submission to B3
Publication
Standardized Financial Statement (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
02/28/2020
1
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, according to international standards, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
02/28/2020
Cash Payments from net income from the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019
Amount per share
Event
|
|
|
|
Date
|
ON/PN
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Reference Form for the ongoing fiscal year
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
05/29/2020
Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR
EVENT
DATE
Submission to B3
Related to the 1st quarter 2020
05/04/2020
Related to the 2nd quarter de 2020
07/31/2020
Related to the 3rd quarter de 2020
10/30/2020
Quarterly Financial Statements in English or in accordance with international standards
|
|
|
Submission to B3
|
Related to the 1st quarter 2020
|
05/04/2020
Related to the 2nd quarter de 2020
07/31/2020
Related to the 3rd quarter de 2020
10/30/2020
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
03/16/2020
Publication of the Call Notice
03/17/2020
03/18/2020
Submission of the Call Notice to B3
03/16/2020
Submission of the Administrative Proposal to B3
03/16/2020
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
04/16/2020
Filing of the main resolutions of the Annual and Extraordinary
04/16/2020
Shareholders' Meeting to B3
Submission of the Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'
04/16/2020
Meeting to B3
Public Meetings with Analysts
EVENT
DATE
Public Meeting with Analysts and Investors - Audio and presentation will
|
|
be available in the Investor Relations website: www.voegol.com.br/ri
Conference Call to discuss quarterly results in (IFRS)
EVENT
DATE
Conference Call to discuss the 4th quarter and fiscal year of 2019
02/20/2020
financial results
Conference Call to discuss the 1st quarter 2020 financial results
05/04/2020
Conference Call to discuss the 2nd quarter 2020 financial results
07/31/2020
Conference Call to discuss the 3rd quarter 2020 financial results
10/30/2020
Board of Directors' Meetings
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting - 4th quarter 2019 financial results and
02/28/2020
Approval of Documents for the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
02/28/2020
Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
02/28/2020
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting - 1st quarter 2020 financial results
04/30/2020
Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
04/30/2020
Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
04/30/2020
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting - 2nd quarter 2020 financial results
07/30/2020
Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
07/30/2020
Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
07/30/2020
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting - 3rd quarter 2020 financial results
10/29/2020
Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
10/29/2020
Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
10/29/2020
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting - 2021 Budget
11/19/2019
Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
11/19/2019
Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3
11/19/2019
Disclaimer
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 23:55:01 UTC