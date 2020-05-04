Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:49am EDT

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR - 2020

Company Name

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Central Office Address

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n, Portaria 3, Prédio 24,

parte, Jardim Aeroporto

CEP 04626-020 - São Paulo - SP

Internet Site

www.voegol.com.br/ri

Director of Investor

Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.

Relations

E-mail:ri@voegol.com.br

Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700

Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888

Responsible for

Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ri@voegol.com.br

Area

Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700

Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888

Publications (and

Valor Econômico (São Paulo)

locality) in which its

Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo

corporate documents

are published

Material Fact or Act

Portal Valor Econômico - www.valor.com.br/valor-ri

Websites Disclosure

Portal NEO1 - www.portalneo1.net

The Company is bound to submit all matters of arbitration to the Market ArbitrationChamber, pursuant to the Arbitration Clause of the Company's Bylaws.

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019

EVENT

DATE

Accessible to Stockholders

02/28/2020

Submission to B3

02/28/2020

Publication

03/02/2020

Standardized Financial Statement (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

02/28/2020

1

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, according to international standards, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

02/28/2020

Cash Payments from net income from the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2019

Amount per share

Event

Event Date

Amount (R$)

Common and Preferred

Date

ON/PN

-

-

-

-

-

Reference Form for the ongoing fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

05/29/2020

Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

Related to the 1st quarter 2020

05/15/2020

Related to the 2nd quarter de 2020

07/31/2020

Related to the 3rd quarter de 2020

10/30/2020

Quarterly Financial Statements in English or in accordance with international standards

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

Related to the 1st quarter 2020

05/15/2020

Related to the 2nd quarter de 2020

07/31/2020

Related to the 3rd quarter de 2020

10/30/2020

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

03/16/2020

Publication of the Call Notice

03/17/2020

03/18/2020

Submission of the Call Notice to B3

03/16/2020

Submission of the Administrative Proposal to B3

03/16/2020

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04/16/2020

Filing of the main resolutions of the Annual and Extraordinary

04/16/2020

Shareholders' Meeting to B3

Submission of the Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

04/16/2020

Meeting to B3

2

Public Meetings with Analysts

EVENT

DATE

Public Meeting with Analysts and Investors - Audio and presentation will

01/09/2020

be available in the Investor Relations website: www.voegol.com.br/ri

Conference Call to discuss quarterly results in (IFRS)

EVENT

DATE

Conference Call to discuss the 4th quarter and fiscal year of 2019

02/20/2020

financial results

Conference Call to discuss the 1st quarter 2020 financial results

05/04/2020

Conference Call to discuss the 2nd quarter 2020 financial results

07/31/2020

Conference Call to discuss the 3rd quarter 2020 financial results

10/30/2020

Board of Directors' Meetings

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 4th quarter 2019 financial results and

02/28/2020

Approval of Documents for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

02/28/2020

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

02/28/2020

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 1st quarter 2020 financial results

04/30/2020

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

04/30/2020

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

04/30/2020

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 2nd quarter 2020 financial results

07/30/2020

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

07/30/2020

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

07/30/2020

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 3rd quarter 2020 financial results

10/29/2020

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

10/29/2020

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

10/29/2020

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 2021 Budget

11/19/2019

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

11/19/2019

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

11/19/2019

3

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 10:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
07:04aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 1Q20 Results Presentation
PU
06:59aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:49aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
04/30GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting ..
PU
04/28GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : By-laws
PU
04/17GE aircraft leasing unit cancels 69 737 MAX orders
RE
04/17BRAZIL'S LOANS TO AIRLINES WOULD ONL : sources
RE
04/16GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Gen..
PU
04/16GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual..
PU
04/15GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Synthetic Map (Consolidated) - Voting List ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 11 222 M
EBIT 2020 1 484 M
Net income 2020 -1 978 M
Debt 2020 11 933 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 4 371 M
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,03  BRL
Last Close Price 12,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 407%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer chief operations officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-3.65%797
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group