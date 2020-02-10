Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January/2020

02/10/2020 | 05:03pm EST

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 the only

transactions with securities and derivatives were

those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

Committee and

(X) Controlling

Related Persons

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

104,948,716

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Volu

Operation

Day

Quantity

me

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

104,948,716

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company Name: SMILES S.A.

Company and

( ) Executive

( ) Fiscal Committee

(X) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

and Statutory

Related Persons

Officers

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

65,316,525

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity,

price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivative

Characteristics

House

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

65,316,525

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

(x) Board of

( ) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity,

price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

( ) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of

(X) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,102,927

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day,

quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

cs

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,102,927

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(x) Fiscal

Company and

( ) Board of

( ) Executive

Committee and

( ) Controlling

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Statutory

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day,

quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

(R$)

cs

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 22:02:06 UTC
