Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - January/2020

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 Between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2020 the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. ( ) Fiscal Company and ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers Committee and (X) Controlling Related Persons Statutory Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 104,948,716 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Securities Brokerage Price Volu Operation Day Quantity me Derivatives Characteristics House (R$) (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 104,948,716 *Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company Name: SMILES S.A. Company and ( ) Executive ( ) Fiscal Committee (X) Controlling ( ) Board of Directors and Statutory Related Persons Officers Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 65,316,525 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Securities Brokerage Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Derivative Characteristics House Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 65,316,525

