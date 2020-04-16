Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020

04/16/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)

06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the final summarized voting map, which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting and in person instructions for each of the items that were discussed and voted at the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today.

São Paulo, April 16, 2020.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ri

+55(11) 2128-4700

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)

06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Resolution Description

Approve (Yes)

%

Refuse (No)

%

Abstain

%

Total

Simple Resolution

1. To examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts,

2.863.682.150

99,999980%

0

0,00%

560

0,00%

2.863.682.710

including the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2019.

Simple Resolution

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

2. To vote on the allocation of fiscal year 2019 profits.

Simple Resolution

3. According to the Management's Proposal, establishing that

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

the Company's Board of Directors will have 9 members (or,

exceptionally, up to 10 members, in case of separate voting).

Simple Question

4. Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to

Article 141 of the Brazilian Corporation Law?

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the ASM and

was included to comply with the provisions of Article 21-I, Item

IV, of CVMI 481/09.

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members

to be elected: 9

5. Indication of candidates for the board of directors (the

-

shareholder may indicate as many candidates as there are

number of places to be filled in the general election).

(i)

Constantino de Oliveira Junior

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(ii)

Joaquim Constantino Neto

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(iii)

Ricardo Constantino

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(v)

Antônio Kandir

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(vi)

André Béla Jánsky

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(vii)

Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(viii)

Francis James Leahy Meaney

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

(ix)

Philipp Schiemer

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes

corresponding to your actions must be distributed in equal

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

percentages by the candidates you have chosen?

7. Display of all candidates to indicate the % (percentage) of the

-

votes to be awarded.

(i)

Constantino de Oliveira Junior

318.186.967

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.967

(ii)

Joaquim Constantino Neto

318.186.967

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.967

(iii)

Ricardo Constantino

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(v)

Antônio Kandir

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(vi)

André Béla Jánsky

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(vii)

Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(viii)

Francis James Leahy Meaney

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

(ix)

Philipp Schiemer

318.186.968

11,11%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

318.186.968

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

Simple Resolution

8. To set the annual overall management compensation for the

2.863.682.150

100,00%

0

0,00%

560

0,00%

2.863.682.710

fiscal year 2020.

Simple Question

9. In case of a second call to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting,

22.931.797

89,73%

1.405.524

5,50%

1.218.828

4,77%

25.556.149

the voting instructions included in this Voting Form may also be

used in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in second call?

Simple Question

10. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction

324/2000?

Note: This resolution is

23.195.375

90,76%

507.581

1,99%

1.853.193 7,25%

25.556.149

not part of the agenda of the ASM and was included to comply

with the provisions of Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI

481/09.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)

06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Resolution Description

Approve (Yes)

%

Refuse

%

Abstain

%

Total

(No)

Simple Resolution

1. Amend article 5, caput , of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the

Companys current capital stock, considering the capital increases

2.863.682.710

100,00%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

2.863.682.710

approved by the Board of Directors, within the limit of the

Companys authorized capital.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 01:05:04 UTC
