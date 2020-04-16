Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020
04/16/2020 | 09:06pm EDT
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)
06.164.253/0001-87
STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441
FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the final summarized voting map, which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting and in person instructions for each of the items that were discussed and voted at the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today.
São Paulo, April 16, 2020.
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ri
+55(11) 2128-4700
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Resolution Description
Approve (Yes)
%
Refuse (No)
%
Abstain
%
Total
Simple Resolution
1. To examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts,
2.863.682.150
99,999980%
0
0,00%
560
0,00%
2.863.682.710
including the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on
December 31, 2019.
Simple Resolution
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
2. To vote on the allocation of fiscal year 2019 profits.
Simple Resolution
3. According to the Management's Proposal, establishing that
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
the Company's Board of Directors will have 9 members (or,
exceptionally, up to 10 members, in case of separate voting).
Simple Question
4. Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to
Article 141 of the Brazilian Corporation Law?
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the ASM and
was included to comply with the provisions of Article 21-I, Item
IV, of CVMI 481/09.
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members
to be elected: 9
5. Indication of candidates for the board of directors (the
-
shareholder may indicate as many candidates as there are
number of places to be filled in the general election).
(i)
Constantino de Oliveira Junior
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(ii)
Joaquim Constantino Neto
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(iii)
Ricardo Constantino
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(v)
Antônio Kandir
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(vi)
André Béla Jánsky
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(vii)
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(viii)
Francis James Leahy Meaney
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
(ix)
Philipp Schiemer
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes
corresponding to your actions must be distributed in equal
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
percentages by the candidates you have chosen?
7. Display of all candidates to indicate the % (percentage) of the
-
votes to be awarded.
(i)
Constantino de Oliveira Junior
318.186.967
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.967
(ii)
Joaquim Constantino Neto
318.186.967
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.967
(iii)
Ricardo Constantino
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(v)
Antônio Kandir
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(vi)
André Béla Jánsky
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(vii)
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(viii)
Francis James Leahy Meaney
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
(ix)
Philipp Schiemer
318.186.968
11,11%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
318.186.968
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
Simple Resolution
8. To set the annual overall management compensation for the
2.863.682.150
100,00%
0
0,00%
560
0,00%
2.863.682.710
fiscal year 2020.
Simple Question
9. In case of a second call to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting,
22.931.797
89,73%
1.405.524
5,50%
1.218.828
4,77%
25.556.149
the voting instructions included in this Voting Form may also be
used in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in second call?
Simple Question
10. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction
324/2000?
Note: This resolution is
23.195.375
90,76%
507.581
1,99%
1.853.193 7,25%
25.556.149
not part of the agenda of the ASM and was included to comply
with the provisions of Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI
481/09.
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)
06.164.253/0001-87
STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441
FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Resolution Description
Approve (Yes)
%
Refuse
%
Abstain
%
Total
(No)
Simple Resolution
1. Amend article 5,
caput , of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the
Companys current capital stock, considering the capital increases
2.863.682.710
100,00%
0
0,00%
0
0,00%
2.863.682.710
approved by the Board of Directors, within the limit of the
Companys authorized capital.
