Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the final summarized voting map, which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting and in person instructions for each of the items that were discussed and voted at the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF)

06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Resolution Description Approve (Yes) % Refuse (No) % Abstain % Total Simple Resolution 1. To examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts, 2.863.682.150 99,999980% 0 0,00% 560 0,00% 2.863.682.710 including the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. Simple Resolution 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 2. To vote on the allocation of fiscal year 2019 profits. Simple Resolution 3. According to the Management's Proposal, establishing that 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 the Company's Board of Directors will have 9 members (or, exceptionally, up to 10 members, in case of separate voting).

Simple Question

4. Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to

Article 141 of the Brazilian Corporation Law? 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the ASM and was included to comply with the provisions of Article 21-I, Item IV, of CVMI 481/09. Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 9 5. Indication of candidates for the board of directors (the - shareholder may indicate as many candidates as there are number of places to be filled in the general election). (i) Constantino de Oliveira Junior 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (ii) Joaquim Constantino Neto 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (iii) Ricardo Constantino 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (v) Antônio Kandir 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (vi) André Béla Jánsky 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (vii) Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (viii) Francis James Leahy Meaney 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 (ix) Philipp Schiemer 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 6. In case of adoption of the multiple vote process, the votes corresponding to your actions must be distributed in equal 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 percentages by the candidates you have chosen? 7. Display of all candidates to indicate the % (percentage) of the - votes to be awarded. (i) Constantino de Oliveira Junior 318.186.967 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.967 (ii) Joaquim Constantino Neto 318.186.967 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.967 (iii) Ricardo Constantino 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (iv) Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (v) Antônio Kandir 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (vi) André Béla Jánsky 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (vii) Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (viii) Francis James Leahy Meaney 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 (ix) Philipp Schiemer 318.186.968 11,11% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 318.186.968 2.863.682.710 100,00% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 2.863.682.710 Simple Resolution 8. To set the annual overall management compensation for the 2.863.682.150 100,00% 0 0,00% 560 0,00% 2.863.682.710 fiscal year 2020. Simple Question 9. In case of a second call to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, 22.931.797 89,73% 1.405.524 5,50% 1.218.828 4,77% 25.556.149 the voting instructions included in this Voting Form may also be used in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in second call?

Simple Question

10. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction