Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Summarized Voting Map (Securities´ Registrar) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (SECURITIES' REGISTRAR)

(Voting List)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it received a summarized voting map with respect to voting instructions, through the intermediary for remote votes, from the securities' registrar for each item to be voted at the Company's Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020:

Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - April 16, 2020

Resolution Description Approve (%) Refuse (%) Abstain (%) (Yes) (No) Simple Question 1. In case of a second call to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the voting 22.931.797 89.73% 1.405.524 5.50% 1.218.828 4.77% instructions included in this Voting Form may also be used in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in second call? Simple Question 2. Do you wish to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction 324/2000? 23.195.375 90,76% 507.581 1.99% 1.853.193 7.25% Note: This resolution is not part of the agenda of the ASM and was included to comply with the provisions of Article 21-K, Sole Paragraph, of CVMI 481/09.

São Paulo, April 14, 2020

