Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Synthetic Map (Consolidated) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87
STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441
SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (CONSOLIDATED)
(Voting List)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the summarized voting map, which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting instructions for each of the items to be discussed and voted at the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020:
Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - April 16, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution Description
|
|
|
Approve
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Refuse
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
|
|
|
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple Question
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. In case of a second call to the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting, the voting
|
22.931.797
|
|
89.73%
|
|
1.405.524
|
|
5.50%
|
|
1.218.828
|
|
4.77%
|
|
|
instructions included in this Voting Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
may also be used in the Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting held in second call?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple Question
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Do you wish to request the installation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
324/2000?
|
|
23.195.375
|
|
90,76%
|
|
507.581
|
|
1.99%
|
|
1.853.193
|
|
7.25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: This resolution is not part of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agenda of the ASM and was included to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comply with the provisions of Article 21-K,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sole Paragraph, of CVMI 481/09.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo, April 15, 2020.
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ri
+55(11) 2128-4700
Disclaimer
