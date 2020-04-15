Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Synthetic Map (Consolidated) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020

04/15/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Taxpayer Identification Number (CNPJ/MF) 06.164.253/0001-87

STATE REGISTRATION (NIRE) 35.300.314.441

SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP (CONSOLIDATED)

(Voting List)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the summarized voting map, which consolidates its shareholders' remote voting instructions for each of the items to be discussed and voted at the Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 16, 2020:

Annual General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - April 16, 2020

Resolution Description

Approve

(%)

Refuse

(%)

Abstain

(%)

(Yes)

(No)

Simple Question

1. In case of a second call to the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting, the voting

22.931.797

89.73%

1.405.524

5.50%

1.218.828

4.77%

instructions included in this Voting Form

may also be used in the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting held in second call?

Simple Question

2. Do you wish to request the installation

of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to Article

161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction

324/2000?

23.195.375

90,76%

507.581

1.99%

1.853.193

7.25%

Note: This resolution is not part of the

agenda of the ASM and was included to

comply with the provisions of Article 21-K,

Sole Paragraph, of CVMI 481/09.

São Paulo, April 15, 2020.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ri

+55(11) 2128-4700

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 01:10:01 UTC
