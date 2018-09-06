Log in
GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA (GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : announces preliminary traffic figures for August/2018

09/06/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2018

São Paulo, September 6, 2018 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.

Highlights

  • | GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by 1.8% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 2.7%. GOL's domestic load factor decreased to 78.0%, a 0.8 p.p. decrease in comparison to August 2017. The volume of departures decreased by 0.7% and number of seats increased by 3.6%, over August 2017.

  • | In August 2018, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) decreased by 13.2% and 6.0%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 5.7 p.p. in relation to August 2017.

  • | GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 0.1% in comparison to August 2017 and consolidated load factor was 76.9%. Supply (ASKs) increased 1.7% due to a 1.3% decrease in departures and an 3.0% increase in the number of seats.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Aug/18

Aug/17

% Var.

8M18

8M17

% Var.

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

20,338

20,598

-1.3%

166,811

165,533

0.8%

251,931

249,489

1.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,552

3,450

3.0%

28,424

27,704

2.6%

42,673

41,756

2.2%

ASK (million)

3,893

3,827

1.7%

31,756

30,751

3.3%

47,700

46,208

3.2%

RPK (million)

2,995

2,992

0.1%

25,215

24,342

3.6%

38,104

36,353

4.8%

Load Factor

76.9%

78.2%

-1.2 p.p

79.4%

79.2%

0.2 p.p

79.9%

78.7%

1.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,694

2,611

3.2%

21,880

21,234

3.0%

33,205

31,882

4.2%

Domestic GOL

Departures

19,285

19,416

-0.7%

157,451

156,195

0.8%

237,749

235,574

0.9%

Seats (thousand)

3,359

3,241

3.6%

26,839

26,052

3.0%

40,236

39,294

2.4%

ASK (million)

3,474

3,381

2.7%

28,159

27,310

3.1%

42,312

41,146

2.8%

RPK (million)

2,708

2,661

1.8%

22,577

21,706

4.0%

34,121

32,496

5.0%

Load Factor

78.0%

78.7%

-0.8 p.p

80.2%

79.5%

0.7 p.p

80.6%

79.0%

1.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,562

2,458

4.3%

20,660

19,981

3.4%

31,351

30,033

4.4%

International GOL

Departures

1,053

1,182

-10.9%

9,360

9,338

0.2%

14,182

13,915

1.9%

Seats (thousand)

194

209

-7.3%

1,585

1,652

-4.0%

2,437

2,462

-1.0%

ASK (million)

419

446

-6.0%

3,597

3,441

4.5%

5,388

5,062

6.4%

RPK (million)

287

331

-13.2%

2,638

2,636

0.1%

3,983

3,857

3.3%

68.4%

74.2%

-5.7 p.p

73.3%

76.6%

-3.3 p.p

73.9%

76.2%

-2.3

Load Factor

p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

132

153

-14.2%

1,220

1,253

-2.6%

1,854

1,849

0.3%

On-time Departures

95.7%

96.1%

-0.4 p.p

93.2%

95.4%

-2.2 p.p

93.2%

95.2%

-2.0

p.p

Flight Completion

98.3%

97.9%

0.5 p.p

98.4%

98.4%

0.0 p.p

98.4%

98.3%

0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton

9.8

9.0

9.6%

71.7

65.8

9.0%

108.7

101.4

7.2%

LTM LTM

LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Aug/18 Aug/17

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2018

Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir +55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).

For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:51:04 UTC
