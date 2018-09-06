Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : announces preliminary traffic figures for August/2018
09/06/2018 | 11:52pm CEST
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2018
São Paulo, September 6, 2018 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), announces todaypreliminaryair traffic figures for the month of August, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.
Highlights
|GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by1.8% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased2.7%.GOL'sdomestic load factor decreased to 78.0%, a 0.8 p.p. decrease in comparison to August 2017. The volume of departures decreased by 0.7% and number of seats increased by 3.6%, over August 2017.
|In August 2018, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) decreased by 13.2% and 6.0%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 5.7 p.p. in relation to August 2017.
|GOL's total demand (RPK) increased0.1% in comparison to August 2017 and consolidated load factor was 76.9%. Supply (ASKs) increased 1.7% due to a 1.3% decrease in departures and an 3.0% increase in the number of seats.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Aug/18
Aug/17
% Var.
8M18
8M17
% Var.
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
20,338
20,598
-1.3%
166,811
165,533
0.8%
251,931
249,489
1.0%
Seats(thousand)
3,552
3,450
3.0%
28,424
27,704
2.6%
42,673
41,756
2.2%
ASK(million)
3,893
3,827
1.7%
31,756
30,751
3.3%
47,700
46,208
3.2%
RPK(million)
2,995
2,992
0.1%
25,215
24,342
3.6%
38,104
36,353
4.8%
Load Factor
76.9%
78.2%
-1.2 p.p
79.4%
79.2%
0.2 p.p
79.9%
78.7%
1.2 p.p
Pax on board(thousand)
2,694
2,611
3.2%
21,880
21,234
3.0%
33,205
31,882
4.2%
Domestic GOL
Departures
19,285
19,416
-0.7%
157,451
156,195
0.8%
237,749
235,574
0.9%
Seats(thousand)
3,359
3,241
3.6%
26,839
26,052
3.0%
40,236
39,294
2.4%
ASK(million)
3,474
3,381
2.7%
28,159
27,310
3.1%
42,312
41,146
2.8%
RPK(million)
2,708
2,661
1.8%
22,577
21,706
4.0%
34,121
32,496
5.0%
Load Factor
78.0%
78.7%
-0.8 p.p
80.2%
79.5%
0.7 p.p
80.6%
79.0%
1.7 p.p
Pax on board(thousand)
2,562
2,458
4.3%
20,660
19,981
3.4%
31,351
30,033
4.4%
International GOL
Departures
1,053
1,182
-10.9%
9,360
9,338
0.2%
14,182
13,915
1.9%
Seats(thousand)
194
209
-7.3%
1,585
1,652
-4.0%
2,437
2,462
-1.0%
ASK(million)
419
446
-6.0%
3,597
3,441
4.5%
5,388
5,062
6.4%
RPK(million)
287
331
-13.2%
2,638
2,636
0.1%
3,983
3,857
3.3%
68.4%
74.2%
-5.7 p.p
73.3%
76.6%
-3.3 p.p
73.9%
76.2%
-2.3
Load Factor
p.p
Pax on board(thousand)
132
153
-14.2%
1,220
1,253
-2.6%
1,854
1,849
0.3%
On-time Departures
95.7%
96.1%
-0.4 p.p
93.2%
95.4%
-2.2 p.p
93.2%
95.2%
-2.0
p.p
Flight Completion
98.3%
97.9%
0.5 p.p
98.4%
98.4%
0.0 p.p
98.4%
98.3%
0.1 p.p
Cargo Ton
9.8
9.0
9.6%
71.7
65.8
9.0%
108.7
101.4
7.2%
LTMLTM
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)Aug/18Aug/17
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures
GOLserves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network,GOLoffers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean.GOLLOGis a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries.SMILESis one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo.GOLhas a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record.GOLhas invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).
