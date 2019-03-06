Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

São Paulo, March 6, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.3% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%, a 4.3 p.p. increase in comparison to February 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 0.8% and seats increased by 4.0% over February 2018.

| GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 23.8% and 17.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 74.4%, a decrease of 3.8 p.p. in relation to February 2018.

| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.5% due to a 3.5% increase in seats and a 0.9% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 8.4% in comparison to February 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.1%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Feb/19 Feb/18

Operational data * Feb/19 Feb/18 % Var. 2M19 2M18 % Var. % Var. Total GOL 19,242 19,419 -0.9% 43,712 44,132 -1.0% 249,570 251,770 -0.9% Departures 3,367 3,252 3.5% 7,641 7,391 3.4% 43,080 42,138 2.2% Seats (thousand) 3,918 3,749 4.5% 9,087 8,639 5.2% 48,506 47,132 2.9% ASK (million) 3,176 2,929 8.4% 7,493 7,027 6.6% 38,901 37,646 3.3% RPK (million) 81.1% 78.2% 2.9 p.p 82.5% 81.3% 1.2 p.p 80.2% 79.9% 0.3 p.p Load Factor 2,692 2,413 11.5% 6,170 5,739 7.5% 33,834 32,591 3.8% Pax on board (thousand) Domestic GOL 17,887 18,036 -0.8% 40,715 41,120 -1.0% 235,456 237,102 -0.7% Departures 3,130 3,008 4.0% 7,124 6,861 3.8% 40,591 39,547 2.6% Seats (thousand) 3,260 3,216 1.3% 7,671 7,486 2.5% 42,612 41,654 2.3% ASK (million) 2,686 2,513 6.9% 6,416 6,113 5.0% 34,579 33,467 3.3% RPK (million) 82.4% 78.1% 4.3 p.p 83.6% 81.7% 1.9 p.p 81.1% 80.3% 0.8 p.p Load Factor 2,509 2,226 12.7% 5,775 5,322 8.5% 32,013 30,633 4.5% Pax on board (thousand) International GOL 1,355 1,383 -2.0% 2,997 3,012 -0.5% 14,114 14,668 -3.8% Departures 237 244 -3.0% 517 531 -2.6% 2,489 2,591 -3.9% Seats (thousand) 659 532 23.8% 1,417 1,153 22.9% 5,894 5,478 7.6% ASK (million) 490 416 17.8% 1,076 914 17.8% 4,322 4,179 3.4% RPK (million) 74.4% 78.2% -3.8 p.p 76.0% 79.3% -3.3 p.p 73.3% 76.3% -3.0 p.p Load Factor 182 187 -2.6% 395 417 -5.1% 1,821 1,958 -7.0% Pax on board (thousand) On-time Departures 87.3% 96.3% -9.0 p.p 88.7% 93.7% -5.0 p.p 91.1% 94,7% -3.6 p.p Flight Completion 97.8% 97.4% 0.4 p.p 98.3% 98.2% 0.1 p.p 98.5% 98.4% 0.1 p.p Cargo Ton 7.8 7.9 -1.5% 14.8 15.9 -6.6% 108.2 104.1 3.9% LTM LTM

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

GOL Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir +55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 69 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 15 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 130 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.