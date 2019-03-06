Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

03/06/2019 | 05:17pm EST

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

São Paulo, March 6, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • | GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.3% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%, a 4.3 p.p. increase in comparison to February 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 0.8% and seats increased by 4.0% over February 2018.

  • | GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 23.8% and 17.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 74.4%, a decrease of 3.8 p.p. in relation to February 2018.

  • | GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.5% due to a 3.5% increase in seats and a 0.9% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 8.4% in comparison to February 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.1%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Feb/19 Feb/18

Operational data *

Feb/19

Feb/18

% Var.

2M19

2M18

% Var.

% Var.

Total GOL

19,242

19,419

-0.9%

43,712

44,132

-1.0%

249,570

251,770

-0.9%

Departures

3,367

3,252

3.5%

7,641

7,391

3.4%

43,080

42,138

2.2%

Seats (thousand)

3,918

3,749

4.5%

9,087

8,639

5.2%

48,506

47,132

2.9%

ASK (million)

3,176

2,929

8.4%

7,493

7,027

6.6%

38,901

37,646

3.3%

RPK (million)

81.1%

78.2%

2.9 p.p

82.5%

81.3%

1.2 p.p

80.2%

79.9%

0.3 p.p

Load Factor

2,692

2,413

11.5%

6,170

5,739

7.5%

33,834

32,591

3.8%

Pax on board (thousand)

Domestic GOL

17,887

18,036

-0.8%

40,715

41,120

-1.0%

235,456

237,102

-0.7%

Departures

3,130

3,008

4.0%

7,124

6,861

3.8%

40,591

39,547

2.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,260

3,216

1.3%

7,671

7,486

2.5%

42,612

41,654

2.3%

ASK (million)

2,686

2,513

6.9%

6,416

6,113

5.0%

34,579

33,467

3.3%

RPK (million)

82.4%

78.1%

4.3 p.p

83.6%

81.7%

1.9 p.p

81.1%

80.3%

0.8 p.p

Load Factor

2,509

2,226

12.7%

5,775

5,322

8.5%

32,013

30,633

4.5%

Pax on board (thousand)

International GOL

1,355

1,383

-2.0%

2,997

3,012

-0.5%

14,114

14,668

-3.8%

Departures

237

244

-3.0%

517

531

-2.6%

2,489

2,591

-3.9%

Seats (thousand)

659

532

23.8%

1,417

1,153

22.9%

5,894

5,478

7.6%

ASK (million)

490

416

17.8%

1,076

914

17.8%

4,322

4,179

3.4%

RPK (million)

74.4%

78.2%

-3.8 p.p

76.0%

79.3%

-3.3 p.p

73.3%

76.3%

-3.0 p.p

Load Factor

182

187

-2.6%

395

417

-5.1%

1,821

1,958

-7.0%

Pax on board (thousand)

On-time Departures

87.3%

96.3%

-9.0 p.p

88.7%

93.7%

-5.0 p.p

91.1%

94,7%

-3.6 p.p

Flight Completion

97.8%

97.4%

0.4 p.p

98.3%

98.2%

0.1 p.p

98.5%

98.4%

0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton

7.8

7.9

-1.5%

14.8

15.9

-6.6%

108.2

104.1

3.9%

LTM LTM

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019

GOL Investor Relations ri@voegol.com.brwww.voegol.com.br/ir +55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 69 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 15 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 130 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 22:16:05 UTC
