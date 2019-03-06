Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes : discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019
03/06/2019 | 05:17pm EST
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2019
São Paulo, March 6, 2019 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4),Brazil'spremier domestic airline,announcestodaypreliminaryair traffic figures for the month of February, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
|GOL's domestic supply (ASK)increased by 1.3% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%, a 4.3 p.p. increase in comparison to February 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 0.8% and seats increased by 4.0% over February 2018.
|GOL'sinternational supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 23.8% and 17.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 74.4%, a decrease of 3.8 p.p. in relation to February 2018.
|GOL's total supply (ASK) increased4.5% due to a 3.5% increase in seats and a 0.9% decrease in departures.GOL's total demand (RPK) increasedby 8.4% in comparison to February 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.1%.
GOLserves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 69 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States.GOLLOGis a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries.SMILESis one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 15 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo,GOLhas a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 130 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record.GOLhas invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visitwww.voegol.com.br/ir.
