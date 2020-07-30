Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (“Gol” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gol’s auditor, KPMG, expressed serious concerns about the Company’s accounting in its 2019 annual report. According to KPMG, the Company lacked “(i) effective policies and procedures related to the identification and disclosure of material uncertainties in the going concern analysis and (ii) effective review of financial statement information, and related presentation and disclosure requirements.” Gol fired KPMG on July 23, 2020. Based on this news, shares of Gol fell by 7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
03:34pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas ..
BU
10:58aROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Gol Linhas..
BU
07/29Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas I..
BU
07/28Investigation of GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Announced by Holzer & Holzer,..
BU
07/09GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Brazilian airline Gol says expects to lose ..
RE
07/06Brazil airline Gol taps loyalty program for a $225 million cash advance
RE
06/30GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 1q20 itr*
PU
06/29Latin America's airline apocalypse signals a future with weak competition
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 638 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net income 2020 -3 787 M -735 M -735 M
Net Debt 2020 12 442 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,61x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 6 504 M 1 253 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 113
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,26 BRL
Last Close Price 18,45 BRL
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-49.86%1 261
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.02%16 339
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.26%14 029
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.69%12 735
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.68%10 495
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.03%9 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group