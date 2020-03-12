Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LATAM Airlines, Azul to cut international flights up to 30% due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:34am EDT

LATAM Airlines Group and Brazil carrier Azul SA said on Thursday they will cut capacity on international flights by up to 30% as demand collapses due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The regional carriers also suspended their previous earnings guidance for 2020 and declined to issue new forecasts for the year, citing lack of visibility.

Azul shares fell as much as 34% on the news in Sao Paulo, the leading loser in the Bovespa index which fell enough to trigger a circuit breaker. LATAM shares fell 13% in Santiago.

LATAM, the region's largest carrier, said it would cut flights between April 1 and May 30, with the reductions focused solely on international routes.

The outbreak comes at a particularly risky moment for Azul, which was planning for an aggressive business expansion. This year, it announced an agreement to buy smaller airline Twoflex to expand domestic flights. Last year it launched new international flights to New York City and began receiving new planes from Embraer SA.

Now, in light of the outbreak, it said it will reduce growth in domestic flights, cut capacity in international flights by up to 30%, and halt "incremental deliveries" of Embraer E2 jets.

Azul and LATAM also said they have implemented hiring freezes and will offer unpaid leave to some workers.

Regional competitor, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, has yet to disclose the expected impact to operations from the coronavirus. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Gol shares fell 18% in early trading.

Carriers in Europe and North America have slashed profit forecasts.

LATAM said it was reducing costs, but did not provide the same level of detail as Azul.

The carrier has already canceled flights between Sao Paulo and Milan but it has yet to specify where it will now cut flights.

Azul also disclosed it had a net loss of 2.3 billion reais ($477.69 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, affected by a weak Brazilian currency.

The airline also said it had reported an impairment of 3.2 billion reais related to its sale of older Embraer aircraft in order to replace them with the new, more fuel efficient, E2 jets.

By Marcelo Rochabrun
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. -6.26% 14.22 End-of-day quote.-27.93%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. -14.57% 15.65 End-of-day quote.-50.22%
IBOVESPA -15.74% 71791.5 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -7.30% 4700 End-of-day quote.-7.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
11:34aLATAM Airlines, Azul to cut international flights up to 30% due to coronaviru..
RE
07:41aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Counci..
PU
03/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - February/2020
PU
03/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Material Fact
PU
03/06GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for February 20..
PU
03/05GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
03/05GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Announces material fact
PU
03/02GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 4Q19 Fact Sheet
PU
02/25American Airlines, Qatar Airways sign strategic partnership, codeshare deal
RE
02/20GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Reviews Financial Outlook
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 14 873 M
EBIT 2020 2 764 M
Net income 2020 1 003 M
Debt 2020 7 528 M
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 5,70x
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 5 517 M
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 48,27  BRL
Last Close Price 15,65  BRL
Spread / Highest target 309%
Spread / Average Target 208%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer chief operations officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-50.22%1 177
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-27.03%27 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.77%15 531
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.75%13 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-43.99%12 234
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.37%11 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group