GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Rosen Law Firm : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL

07/30/2020 | 10:58am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) resulting from allegations that Gol Linhas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In the fiscal 2019 annual report, Gol’s auditor, KPMG raised significant concerns about the Company’s accounting, including that Gol lacked “(i) effective policies and procedures related to the identification and disclosure of material uncertainties in the going concern analysis and (ii) effective review of financial statement information, and related presentation and disclosure requirements.”

Then, on July 23, 2020, Gol announced the termination of KPMG as its external auditor.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.55, or 7%, to close at $7.25 per share on July 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Gol Linhas shareholders. If you purchased securities of Gol Linhas please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1912.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
