GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)

GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)

(GLNG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/13 12:31:48 pm
13.51 USD   +4.49%
12:21pGolar LNG Limited – Q2 2019 results presentation
GL
06/16Japan's Kyushu joins study of small-scale floating LNG off Australia
RE
06/12GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Golar LNG Limited – Q2 2019 results presentation

08/13/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

Golar LNG's 2nd Quarter 2019 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday August 29, 2019. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 3:00 P.M (London Time) on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join the webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlng.com and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference

Call-in numbers:
International call +44 2071 928 000
UK Free call 0800 376 7922
US Toll +1 631 510 7495
USA Free call 866 966 1396
Norway Toll +47 23 96 02 64
Norway Free call 800 51874
The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 1975358

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

Please download the presentation material from www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.

If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:

United Kingdom +44 3333 009 785
United States +1 917 677 7532
Norway +47 21 03 42 35

- followed by replay access number 1975358.   This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 476 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 -56,8 M
Debt 2019 2 108 M
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,95x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,81  $
Last Close Price 12,93  $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Oistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Graham Robjohns Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Hugo Skår Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-40.58%1 271
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.5.32%15 722
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY QPSC22.91%3 348
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.23.14%1 064
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP8.48%1 006
GASLOG LTD-27.34%967
