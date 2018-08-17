Log in
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) (GLNG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 03:51:47 pm
23.875 USD   -0.06%
Golar LNG USA : 2018 Annual General Meeting

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Further to the press release of July 5, 2018 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 17, 2018

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 17, 2018




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 339 M
EBIT 2018 83,5 M
Net income 2018 -35,2 M
Debt 2018 2 170 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,98
EV / Sales 2018 13,5x
EV / Sales 2019 9,07x
Capitalization 2 395 M
Chart GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)
Duration : Period :
Golar LNG Limited (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,2 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Oistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Graham Robjohns Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Hugo Skår Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-19.86%2 508
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.13.73%15 755
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC7.04%7 118
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)--.--%2 573
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-48.11%2 000
GASLOG LTD-26.97%1 346
