GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)

(GLNG)
Golar LNG USA : Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

03/29/2019

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request. 

March 29, 2019
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 501 M
EBIT 2019 210 M
Net income 2019 67,6 M
Debt 2019 1 936 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 41,28
P/E ratio 2020 13,70
EV / Sales 2019 8,07x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Capitalization 2 111 M
Technical analysis trends GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,0 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Ross Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Oistein Dahl Chief Operating Officer
Graham Robjohns Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Hugo Skår Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-4.04%2 111
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.11.93%17 054
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY (NAKILAT)16.20%3 166
GASLOG LTD5.59%1 405
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.35.48%1 185
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP24.85%1 157
