Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/04 08:02:38 pm
2026.31 USD   -0.23%
05:46pAsia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

Asia shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, following a choppy trading session on Wall Street and losses in Europe.

Hong Kong futures edged down 0.07%. Australian shares were also poised to open lower as COVID-19 rose in the country. Nikkei futures were trading 0.3% below the Nikkei 225 index's <.N225> previous close.

Spot gold rose in early trade and touched a fresh record of $2,025.76 per ounce. Prices have soared 33% so far this year.

Wall Street shares ended higher after choppy trade as hopes mounted U.S. leaders would agree on another coronavirus stimulus package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.62%, the S&P 500 rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.35%.

White House negotiators late Tuesday vowed to work "around the clock" to reach a spending deal by the end of the week, but the Treasury Secretary warned they were not "going anywhere close" to the $3.4 trillion Democratic leaders sought.

U.S. lawmakers missed a deadline last week to extend the $600 per week enhanced unemployment payments. The payments are key element of the Democrats' proposal, but Senate Republicans have proposed to significantly slash the benefits.

"U.S. consumer spending was stalling in July with the extra unemployment payments.  Without the extra payments, U.S. consumer spending could fall in August," Commonwealth Bank of Australia economists said in a note.

The stimulus expectations on Tuesday sent gold prices above the key $2,000 mark for the first time in history and lifted crude oil futures to their highest since March.

Bullion also got a boost as treasury bond yields fell to new lows, National Australia Bank analysts said on Wednesday. The five-year treasury yield hit a record low and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to a five-month trough, indicating dim investor outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

In Europe, shares slid. Spirits maker Diageo Plc and German drugs and pesticides group Bayer reported disappointing earnings.

Goldman Sachs said it expects coronavirus travel restrictions to hit FY20 results and the forward view of Qantas and Air New Zealand, both due to report results later this month.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review a trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, sources said.

China's U.S. envoy on Tuesday said Beijing does not want tensions to escalate.

By Chris Prentice
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 0.76% 1.33 End-of-day quote.-54.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.63% 0.71618 Delayed Quote.1.85%
BAYER AG -2.43% 57.05 Delayed Quote.-19.70%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 2.25% 71.5 End-of-day quote.-10.51%
DIAGEO PLC -5.55% 2721 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.62% 26828.47 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
GOLD 2.42% 2023.7 Delayed Quote.30.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 44.33 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 11096.539063 Delayed Quote.26.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.35% 10941.165728 Delayed Quote.21.51%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 1.18% 17.14 End-of-day quote.-30.41%
NIKKEI 225 1.70% 22573.66 Real-time Quote.-6.18%
S&P 500 0.36% 3306.51 Delayed Quote.1.98%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.13% 201.64 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
WTI 2.18% 41.515 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
05:46pAsia shares poised to open lower, gold at fresh record
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pMaterials Up As Gold Hits Record -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:44pGold soars past $2,000, gold up on stimulus plan
RE
04:42pGold soars past $2,000, gold up on stimulus plan
RE
03:57pSpot gold rises 2% to $2,016.57/oz
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:44pGold soars past $2,000, gold up on stimulus plan
RE
01:33pPeru copper and gold output nosedive in first half of 2020, ravaged by corona..
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group