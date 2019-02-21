Log in
Barrick Gold explores $19 billion hostile bid for Newmont Mining: Globe and Mail

02/21/2019 | 11:52pm EST
An open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine is seen in Argentina's San Juan province

(Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp is exploring a hostile bid for Newmont Mining Corp for about $19 billion in stock, potentially one of the largest mining deals ever, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing industry sources familiar with the situation.

The paper said Barrick would also flip some of Newmont's assets to Australia's Newcrest Mining.

Under the potential terms, Barrick would keep Newmont's Nevada and African mines, while Newcrest would take over its Australian operations, according to the report.

Barrick, which spent $6.1 billion on buying rival Randgold Resources last month, has formed new management teams and cut administrative costs as part of new Chief Executive Mark Bristow's plan to set the combined company firmly apart from peers.

Bristow had said on a post-earnings call that Barrick Gold would continue to look at M&A opportunities, but believes that the Canadian miner "has enough growth potential in-house."

Barrick faces stiff competition as it will cede its crown as the world's largest gold producer when Newmont closes its $10 billion buyout of smaller rival Goldcorp Inc, slated for next quarter.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Barrick has studied a bid for Newmont as it looks for ways to boost production, citing people familiar with the matter.

Newmont declined to comment, while Barrick did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

