GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/08 02:45:56 pm
1508.6 USD   +0.46%
02:46pBarrick Gold plans to sell Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast - BBG
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong inflows into Gold
TI
10:14aGOLD : ... and in the end, gold wins
News 
News

Barrick Gold plans to sell Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast - BBG

08/08/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive during the PDAC convention in Toronto

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp is looking to sell its Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast and is working with Bank of Nova Scotia to identify buyers, Bloomberg said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-08/barrick-said-to-weigh-sale-of-tongon-mine-amid-asset-disposals on Thursday.

Barrick Gold plans to start a formal sale process in the near term for all or a part of its stake, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Tongon mine, located north of the Ivory Coast's port city of Abidjan, is expected to produce 250,000 ounces to 270,000 ounces of gold in 2019.

The company is also working with Scotiabank to sell its Massawa gold project in Senegal and plans to divest its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, according to the report.

Lumwana is expected to produce 210 million pounds to 240 million pounds of copper in 2019, while Massawa feasibility project is being progressed toward a final development decision.

Barrick and Scotiabank were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

