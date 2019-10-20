Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/18 05:00:00 pm
1490.893 USD   -0.13%
11:26aBarrick Gold reaches deal with Tanzania over Acacia Mining
RE
10/19J&J Recalls Baby Powder For Asbestos -- WSJ
DJ
10/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on China Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick Gold reaches deal with Tanzania over Acacia Mining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 11:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp said it had reached a deal to settle a long-running tax dispute between Tanzania and mining group Acacia, which Barrick bought in a $1.2 billion transaction approved by a British court last month.

The tax deal includes the payment of $300 million to settle outstanding tax and other disputes, the lifting of a concentrate export ban, and the sharing of future economic benefits from mines on a 50-50 basis, Barrick said in a statement on Sunday.

"Barrick is definitely back in Tanzania," Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow told reporters in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital on Sunday.

"A true partnership can only be described when you have 50/50 and our joint venture with the government of Tanzania is exactly that - a committed partnership to develop Tanzania’s gold assets for the benefit of all stakeholders," said Bristow.

A new operating company named Twiga Minerals will be formed to manage the Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi mines after a review by Tanzania's attorney general, the statement added.

Under the agreement, the Tanzanian government will also buy a 16% shareholding in each of the mines.

"This company has been registered in Tanzania and it will be headquartered in Mwanza, Tanzania," Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzania’s foreign minister said.

Kabudi, speaking at the news conference, said the deal marked a new partnership with Barrick under the new Twiga Minerals name.

"Twiga will make our new partnership an example to other mining ventures who are investing in Tanzania and who want to invest in Tanzania."

He said details of the deal would be submitted to the country's attorney general for review and he expected that to be completed by November 15.

An Africa-focused international dispute resolution framework will also be established as part of the agreement, Barrick said.

The deal comes days after the Canadian company fell short of analysts' estimates for third-quarter gold production due to low output at its North Mara mine in Tanzania.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACACIA MINING PLC -0.26% 234 Delayed Quote.27.66%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.40% 22.58 Delayed Quote.21.43%
BRISTOW GROUP INC. 37.36% 0.0125 Delayed Quote.-99.49%
GOLD -0.13% 1490.893 Delayed Quote.16.43%
SILVER -0.08% 17.52 Delayed Quote.13.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
11:26aBarrick Gold reaches deal with Tanzania over Acacia Mining
RE
10/19J&J Recalls Baby Powder For Asbestos -- WSJ
DJ
10/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on China Data
DJ
10/18J&J Recalls Baby Powder on Asbestos Concern -- Update
DJ
10/18INTL FCStone sees more growth in precious metals after third quarter record v..
RE
10/18China Shenhua's Coal Sales, Production Fell in September
DJ
10/18Coal to play significant role in South Africa power mix - minister
RE
10/18Gold dips on profit-taking, trade uncertainties cap losses
RE
10/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Ends Within 1% Of All-time High Amid Brexit Draft De..
DJ
10/17U.S. Manufacturing Production Declined in September
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group