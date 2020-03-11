Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick eyes $1.3 billion lift at Pueblo Viejo gold mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:55am EDT

Barrick Gold Corp will look to spend $1.3 billion to extend the life of its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic beyond 2040, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said on Wednesday, as the miner looks to wring more value from its existing assets.

The proposed expansion of the processing plant and tailings facility at Pueblo Viejo will enable the mine to exploit lower grades, Bristow told local media and businessmen.

The mine, located about 100 km northwest of the capital Santo Domingo, is operated by a joint venture of which Barrick holds 60% and Newmont Corp the remaining.

Barrick, the world's No. 2 gold miner, said the expansion is not intended to process ore from outside the current concession area.

Barrick's share of production at the mine last year was 590,000 ounces of gold, up from 581,000 in 2018.

Barrick has said expansion could support average annual gold production of 800,000 ounces on a 100% basis after 2022 and unlock 11 million ounces of reserves.

The miner also said the conversion of the Quisqueya 1 power plant to natural gas had successfully been commissioned with potential to lower greenhouse gases by 30% and nitrogen oxide by 85%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
09:55aBarrick eyes $1.3 billion lift at Pueblo Viejo gold mine
RE
09:03aUganda gold exports more than doubled to $1.2 bln last year
RE
03/10NEWCREST MINING : Cuts Gold Production Forecast -- Update
DJ
03/10NEWCREST MINING : Cuts Gold Production Forecast
DJ
03/10Only 29 Stocks in the S&P 500 Show Gains for the Past Month--Update
DJ
03/10Only 19 Stocks in the S&P 500 Are in the Green for the Past Month
DJ
03/09TRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Gold ETFs as markets plunge
TI
03/08Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
RE
03/06Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
RE
03/06Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group