GOLD

GOLD
News 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barrick's Tanzania gold concentrate containers cleared for export

05/25/2020 | 06:04am EDT

Gold concentrate containers belonging to Barrick's Tanzania subsidiary Twiga Minerals have been cleared for export, four months after the government lifted an export ban imposed during a tax dispute, a minerals ministry official told Reuters.

"Those who are responsible for executing the order according to the law have finished the procedures and Twiga has been allowed (to export the containers)," Simon Msanjila, permanent secretary at the ministry of minerals, said on Monday.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters on Jan. 27 the gold was worth $260-$280 million. Barrick declined to comment when asked about the export.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam, writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.55% 36.81 Delayed Quote.52.61%
GOLD -0.05% 1730.78 Delayed Quote.14.33%
