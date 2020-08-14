Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berkshire reduces Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Goldman stakes; adds Barrick Gold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has reduced its investments in some of the largest U.S. banks, lowering its stakes in Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of June 30, Berkshire also disclosed a new 20.9 million share investment in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world's largest mining companies.

Investors monitor Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs see value. Berkshire also has more than 90 operating units including the Geico car insurer, the BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream and namesake energy business.

(This story corrects date in second paragraph to June 30 from March 31)

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.36% 35.79 Delayed Quote.43.95%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.59% 316251 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
GOLD -0.70% 1943.61 Delayed Quote.26.65%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.04% 102.41 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.20% 207.97 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.12% 25.3 Delayed Quote.-53.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GOLD
04:57pIndustrials Up After Industrial-Production Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:35pMaterials Tick Up Amid Doubts On Second Round Of Stimulus -- Materials Roundu..
DJ
04:03pBig U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
03:16pBerkshire reduces Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Goldman stakes; adds Barrick Gold
RE
01:02pRetail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pSpot gold falls 1% to $1,933.89/oz
RE
12:16pDwindling gold demand pushes Chinese discounts to record high
RE
11:17aEnergy stocks push TSX lower as weak oil prices weigh
RE
10:29aGold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
RE
10:10aU.S. Industrial Production Rose for Third Straight Month in July -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group