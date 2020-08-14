Berkshire reduces Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Goldman stakes; adds Barrick Gold

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of June 30, Berkshire also disclosed a new 20.9 million share investment in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp, one of the world's largest mining companies.

Investors monitor Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs see value. Berkshire also has more than 90 operating units including the Geico car insurer, the BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream and namesake energy business.

(This story corrects date in second paragraph to June 30 from March 31)

