GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 09:44:46 pm
1194.1 USD   +0.12%
1194.1 USD   +0.12%
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

CI Investments increases SPDR gold holdings in second-quarter: filing

08/14/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CI Investments Inc increased its holdings by 36.8 percent in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund during the second quarter of 2018, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filing showed on Tuesday.

The investment arm of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold to 2.8 million shares worth roughly $333.2 million during the second quarter of 2018 from 2.1 million shares worth $258.2 million during the first quarter of the year.

During that period, spot gold <XAU=> prices declined more than 5 percent, pressured from a stronger U.S. dollar and talk of rising U.S. interest rates amid a global trade war. [GOL/] [FRX/]

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates because it does not pay interest, while investors must pay to store and insure it. Since it is priced in the U.S. dollar, a stronger greenback makes the precious metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

During the second quarter of 2018, CI Investments sold its shares in Barrick Gold Corp after keeping its shares the same last quarter, but increased its call options to 213,537, though the value of those options fell from the prior quarter to $4.28 million. This compares to the first quarter of 2018 when CI Investments had 145,557 Barrick Gold call options valued at $5.37 million.

CI Investments decreased its holdings in Randgold Resources Ltd to 21,500 shares valued at roughly $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2018, down from the first quarter's 132,200 shares at a value of $11 million.

Jana Partners LLC and Caxton Corp remained unexposed to the metal.

Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers’ stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public ways of tracking what the managers are selling and buying.

But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes with some risk because the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions. Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.

(Reporting by Renita D. Young; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)

By Renita D. Young

