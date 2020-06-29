China's gold exports via Hong Kong outnumber imports for second month in May

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in May fell below its exports for a second consecutive month, but were still 85% higher than the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong stood at minus 1.5 tonnes from the minus 10.3 tonnes in April, which was the first time imports fell short of exports since at least 2011, the report showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong dropped more than 42% to 2.3 tonnes from 4.2 tonnes in April.

China also imports gold via Shanghai and Beijing.

