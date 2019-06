The bill, tabled in February by the League's economics chief Claudio Borghi, was criticised by the opposition who said its aim was to allow the ruling coalition to potentially sell the gold to fix Italy's public finance problems.

In an official opinion published on the ECB's website, the bank said EU treaties do not use the concept of ownership with regard to official gold reserves, but only deal with the question of their "exclusive holding and management."

