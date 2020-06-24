Log in
Financials Down On Flight From Risk -- Financials Roundup

06/24/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply after rising Covid-19 case counts in many states sparked a flight from risk in global markets.

Treasury yields retreated, the dollar rose against most rivals and gold futures remained near recent highs, even as the stocks most associated with risk, including energy stocks and small caps, saw one of the biggest selloffs since March.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have managed to restore confidence in financial markets, underpinning the recovery in risk assets from March lows. Investors are eyeing the dollar for signs that the confidence is holding.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

