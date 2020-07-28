Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/28 02:15:35 am
1941.36 USD   -1.18%
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
01:33aOil prices steady as demand concerns offset U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:20am EDT

By Chong Koh Ping

Gold spiked to a new intraday high, while gains in technology stocks helped international shares follow U.S. markets higher.

The precious metal has been buoyed by a gloomy global economic outlook, falling interest rates, rising U.S.-China tensions and a weakening of the dollar.

In Tuesday-morning trading in Asia, gold prices hit an intraday record of $1,974.70 a troy ounce, before paring gains to trade flat at Monday's closing of $1,931. The prices are for the most active contract, based on cumulative trading volumes and open interest, and reflect futures contracts for delivering gold in August.

By early afternoon in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index stood 0.5% higher, buoyed by a 4.2% gain in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings. Likewise, a 4.1% increase for Samsung Electronics helped South Korea's Kospi Composite advance 1.2%.

The gains echoed a tech-driven rally in the U.S., where big companies such as Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet and Apple led the major indexes higher Monday.

Francis Tan, an investment strategist at UOB Private Bank, said uncertainty about the global economy was driving up prices of traditionally defensive assets such as gold, as well as new-economy companies seen as resilient during the pandemic-induced recession.

"Tech stocks are the new defensive," Mr. Tan said. However, he said gold's rally could reverse if the dollar started regaining ground. "Gold is seemingly going higher because the U.S. dollar is dropping."

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were flat to marginally lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index traded 0.6% higher. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the dollar strengthened slightly: The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against 16 others, rose to 88.97 from 88.80. It has fallen more than 8% from a peak in March, and its closing value Monday was the lowest since January 2019.

The Federal Reserve holds its regular meeting this week, and investors are expecting the central bank to remain supportive of the economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.629% from 0.609%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.41% 1529.43 Delayed Quote.14.19%
APPLE INC. 2.37% 379.24 Delayed Quote.26.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 26584.77 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.28% 1.17377 Delayed Quote.3.90%
GOLD -1.12% 1942.458458 Delayed Quote.26.13%
HANG SENG -0.42% 24606.56 Real-time Quote.-12.71%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.65% 2254.25 Real-time Quote.0.85%
NASDAQ 100 1.82% 10674.375404 Delayed Quote.20.04%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 10536.267111 Delayed Quote.15.50%
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 22715.85 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
S&P 500 0.74% 3239.41 Delayed Quote.0.27%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.39% 6020.5 Real-time Quote.-9.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.03% 3955.12 Delayed Quote.10.19%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.17% 3875.5 Delayed Quote.2.70%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.58% 55600 End-of-day quote.-0.36%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.52% 520 End-of-day quote.38.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
02:20aGold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally
DJ
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
01:33aOil prices steady as demand concerns offset U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
01:20aDollar bounces as gold bulls take a breather
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aDollar bounces as gold bulls take a breather
RE
01:13aDollar bounces as gold bulls take a breather
RE
01:10aChina gold consumption plunges in first half, but shows signs of recovery in ..
RE
01:03aChina gold consumption plunges in first half, but shows signs of recovery in ..
RE
12:35aRio Tinto reports new gold find at Western Australia mine
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group