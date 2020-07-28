Gold Touches New High as Global Shares Rally

By Chong Koh Ping

Gold spiked to a new intraday high, while gains in technology stocks helped international shares follow U.S. markets higher.

The precious metal has been buoyed by a gloomy global economic outlook, falling interest rates, rising U.S.-China tensions and a weakening of the dollar.

In Tuesday-morning trading in Asia, gold prices hit an intraday record of $1,974.70 a troy ounce, before paring gains to trade flat at Monday's closing of $1,931. The prices are for the most active contract, based on cumulative trading volumes and open interest, and reflect futures contracts for delivering gold in August.

By early afternoon in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index stood 0.5% higher, buoyed by a 4.2% gain in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings. Likewise, a 4.1% increase for Samsung Electronics helped South Korea's Kospi Composite advance 1.2%.

The gains echoed a tech-driven rally in the U.S., where big companies such as Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet and Apple led the major indexes higher Monday.

Francis Tan, an investment strategist at UOB Private Bank, said uncertainty about the global economy was driving up prices of traditionally defensive assets such as gold, as well as new-economy companies seen as resilient during the pandemic-induced recession.

"Tech stocks are the new defensive," Mr. Tan said. However, he said gold's rally could reverse if the dollar started regaining ground. "Gold is seemingly going higher because the U.S. dollar is dropping."

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were flat to marginally lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index traded 0.6% higher. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the dollar strengthened slightly: The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against 16 others, rose to 88.97 from 88.80. It has fallen more than 8% from a peak in March, and its closing value Monday was the lowest since January 2019.

The Federal Reserve holds its regular meeting this week, and investors are expecting the central bank to remain supportive of the economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.629% from 0.609%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

